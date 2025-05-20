Netflix Reveals SOMEBODY FEED PHIL Season 8 Premiere Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has shared a sneak peek and the official release date for Somebody Feel Phil, the series from Emmy, James Beard Award, and Critics' Choice Award-winner Phil Rosenthal. Episodes of the new season will hit Netflix on June 18, 2025.

Fresh flavors and new friends await as globetrotting foodie Phil Rosenthal expands his culinary horizons to new cities for Season 8 of Somebody Feed Phil. This season follows Phil as he travels to Amsterdam, Tbilisi, Sydney, Adelaide, Manila, Vegas, Guatemala, San Sebastian, and Boston.

Somebody Feed Phil was nominated for a 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Award; won a 2022 Critics Choice Real TV Award for “Best Travel/Adventure Show”, and Rosenthal received the “Male Star of The Year” award in 2021 from Critics Choice Real TV Awards. The series also garnered a 2022 James Beard Award nomination for “Visual Media—Long Form.”

Rosenthal is the creator, executive producer, and host of Somebody Feed Phil, as well as a 2x New York Times Best Selling Author. Rosenthal created a series companion book, “Somebody Feed Phil The Book” and a new children’s book with his daughter, Lily called “Just Try It: A Phil and Lil Book”. Watch a sneak peek of the new season below.

Previously, Rosenthal created the hit CBS comedy, Everybody Loves Raymond which went on to win 16 Emmy Awards. He was the Showrunner/Executive Producer for all nine years of the show's very successful run, which ended in 2005. Rosenthal’s first travel food series, I’ll Have What Phil’s Having, premiered on PBS in fall 2015 and received two Taste Awards, as well as the winner of the 2016 James Beard Award for Best Television Program, on Location.

