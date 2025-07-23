Netflix Renews WEDNESDAY for Season 3 Ahead of Season 2 Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The horror is only just beginning. Netflix has ordered a third season of Wednesday, the Addams Family-inspired series following Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams. Season 2 of the show is slated to arrive in two parts on August 6 and September 3. Season 3 details, casting, and additional information will be shared at a later time.

Wednesday originally premiered on Netflix on November 23, 2022, and currently holds the record for Netflix’s most-popular English language show with 252.1M views in 91 days. The series reached #1 in 90 countries and crossed the 1 billion hours viewed mark only three weeks after its debut.

Commenting on the renewal, creators/writers/showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said, "It’s been a dark delight to watch Wednesday cast her spell over audiences across the globe—one deadpan quip at a time. We’re beyond thrilled she’ll be returning to stalk the halls of Nevermore in Season 3. This time, she’ll unearth more of the school’s sinister secrets—and descend even deeper into the Addams family crypt. Or, as Wednesday would say: ‘Nothing brings a family together like a good exhumation.’”

Season 2 will pick up with Wednesday as she returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. Wednesday must navigate family, friends, and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery. Creator/showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar return for the second season, alongside executive producer and director Tim Burton.

The cast includes Jenna Ortega as the title character, along with Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Emma Myers, Steve Buscemi, Isaac Ordonez, Joy Sunday, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah B. Taylor, and Hunter Doohan. Guest stars this season include Jamie McShane, Joanna Lumley, Joonas Suotamo, Fred Armisen, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Heather Matarazzo, Frances O'Connor, and Lady Gaga as the mysterious teacher Rosaline Rotwood.

Watch the trailer for Season 2 below, which features a remix of the iconic theme from Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera: