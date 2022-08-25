Netflix Renews THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY for a Fourth and Final Season

Netflix has renewed The Umbrella Academy for a fourth and concluding final season. The series will be produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

"I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago," Steve Blackman said. "But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes."

Netflix has also extended its creative partnership with writer, showrunner, director and executive producer Blackman (The Umbrella Academy, Fargo, Altered Carbon).

As part of the agreement, Blackman will write and produce new series and other projects at Netflix under his newly established Irish Cowboy production banner, and is currently developing Horizon Zero Dawn and Orbital.

Steve Blackman has brought Abbey Morris on board Irish Cowboy as his SVP of Development. Morris was previously an executive for Fabrik Entertainment where she worked on series such as Bosch, The Killing, AMERICAN ODYSSEY and The Comedians, and produced the true crime show Interrogation.

"Horizon Zero Dawn and Orbital are elevated, event-level projects grounded in characters that fans will love and relate to, which are hallmarks of Irish Cowboy productions," said Blackman. "We're thrilled to be working with Netflix and all of our partners on developing these ground-breaking stories."

Season 4 cast set to reprise their roles include Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore. Additional casting news will be announced at a later date.

Steve Blackman will return as Showrunner and Executive Producer.

Executive Producers set to return alongside Blackman include Jesse McKeown who will also serve as Co-Showrunner, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Scott Stuber and Beau Bauman; and Co-Executive Producers Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá.

Projects in active development with Steve Blackman and Irish Cowboy Productions include:

Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn is an epic sci-fi adventure series set a thousand years in the future, in a strange and beautiful world full of primitive tribes and high-tech machines, all built on the bones of the 'Old Ones' - the ruins of our present-day United States. The disaster that destroyed our world is long forgotten, but when these formerly peaceful machines mysteriously turn into dangerous hunters of all life, a young outcast named Aloy discovers that the only chance to save her world is to fight to uncover what happened to ours. Horizon Zero Dawn has sold over 20 million copies globally across PlayStation 4 and PC. (*as of Nov. 28th 2021)

Executive Producers: Steve Blackman, Michelle Lovretta and Abbey Morris; Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions; Jan-Bart van Beek and Ben McCaw of Guerrilla; Roy Lee and Matthew Ball of Vertigo.

In association with Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions

Based on the PlayStation Studios video game created by Guerrilla

Orbital

A thriller event series set on the International Space Station, Orbital is an original concept by writers David & Keith Lynch, who will co-create the series with Steve Blackman and direct an episode.

Executive Producers: Steve Blackman, Abbey Morris, The Lynch Brothers, Dan Lin, Nick Reynolds, and Jonathan Eirich

Co-Executive Producers: Ed Barratt and Richard Wylie

Irish Cowboy produces epic, character-driven television series under Netflix's banner. We tell stories that subvert expectations and elevate commercial concepts with highly specific, grounded characters. We collaborate with the most innovative creatives in all areas of production and give them the freedom to push their artistic boundaries.