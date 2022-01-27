Netflix Releases Behind the Scenes Special With Jane Campion on POWER OF THE DOG

Netflix has released a new behind the scenes special about the making of Jane Campion's Power of the Dog. The special is now streaming on Netflix here.

A rare glimpse into the creative process of Academy Award winning writer, director and producer Jane Campion as she shares her memories of the making of "The Power of the Dog".

The film is directed by Academy Award Winner Jane Campion and stars Academy Award Nominee Benedict Cumberbatch, Golden Globe and Emmy Award Winner Elisabeth Moss. Campion is adapting the Thomas Savage 1967 novel of the same name.

Wealthy Montana brothers Phil (Cumberbatch) and George Burbank are TWO SIDES of one coin. Phil is graceful, brilliant and cruel where George is stolid, fastidious and gentle. Together they are joint owners of the biggest ranch in the Montana valley. It is a place where men are still men, the rapidly modernizing 20th century is kept at bay and where the figure of Bronco Henry, the greatest cowboy Phil ever knew, is revered. When George secretly marries local widow Rose (Moss), a shocked and angry Phil wages a sadistic, relentless war to destroy her entirely using her effeminate son Peter as a pawn.