Netflix Orders Hybrid Kids Animated SeriesÂ CITY OF GHOSTS From Elizabeth Ito

Netflix has greenlit a new kids animated series, City of Ghosts, from first-time showrunner Elizabeth Ito, Emmy Award-winning director and writer on ADVENTURE TIME and creator of the Cartoon Network short Welcome to My Life.

In City of Ghosts - a hybrid documentary and animated series - a group of kids discover stories around their city by communicating directly with the ghosts who inhabit it.

Ito is a Los Angeles native and City of Ghosts explores her personal experience growing up as a yonsei (a 4th generation Japanese American) living in various multicultural neighborhoods across Los Angeles. Ito takes an entertaining look at how generations of diverse inhabitants can affect the changing dynamics of neighborhoods and the communities that form in them.

City of Ghosts joins a robust lineup of Netflix original animated series in production at Netflix Animation in Hollywood, including INSIDE JOB from Shion Takeuchi, Kid Cosmic from Craig McCracken, Battle Kitty from Matt Layzell, Maya and the Three from Jorge Gutierrez, and Trash Truck from Max Keane. Netflix Animation is also developing a number of animated series with Chris Nee, under her overall agreement with the studio.





