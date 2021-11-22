Netflix Confirms Season Two of ARCANE

Today at a global fan event, Netflix and Riot Games confirmed a second season of hit animated event series Arcane.

"We're beyond happy about the positive response to Arcane's first season and are working hard with the creative wizards at Riot and Fortiche to deliver our second installment," said Arcane co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee.

Hailee Steinfeld (Vi), Ella Purnell (Jinx) and KATIE Leung (Caitlyn Kiramman) will reprise their voice roles. The rest of the casting is currently under wraps.

Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of hextech - a way for any person to control magical energy - in Piltover; and in Zaun, a new drug called shimmer transforms humans into monsters.

The rivalry between the cities splits families and friends as Arcane brings life to the relationships that shape some of League of Legends' famous champions including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce and Viktor. Based on the world behind the game League of Legends, the animated event series features a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation and suspenseful storytelling.

Watch the season two announcement here: