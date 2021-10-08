Netflix Announces THAT '70s SHOW Spinoff, THAT '90s SHOW

Netflix has announced that it has picked up That '90s Show, the official spinoff series of That '70s Show from original creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner.

Series regulars include Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp who will also serve as executive producers.

Hello, Wisconsin! It's 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock 'n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.

Will serve as show runner Gregg Mettler. Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner and Lindsey Turner will serve as show writers. The multi-camera series has been confirmed for 10 episodes.