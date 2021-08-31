Netflix Announces New Comedy Special From Ms. Pat

Netflix has announced its first hour-long comedy special, starring actress, author, and comic, Ms. Pat.

This is Ms. Pat's first hour-long comedy special with Netflix. She was previously seen in season 2 of the Netflix stand-up comedy series,The Degenerates. The special will be shot at the Atlanta Comedy Theater on Sept 25.

"I've been working my whole life for this, and not only do I get to do my first hour stand-up special with Netflix, but I have Wanda Sykes, Page Hurwitz, and Robert Townsend in my corner to help bring it to life," says Ms. Pat. "If you would have told 15-year-old Rabbit she would go from breastfeeding while dealing drugs to this, I never would have dreamed it!"

The special is produced by award winning producers Page Hurwitz and Wanda Sykes for Push It Productions and Reg Tigerman. Robert Townsend is set to direct.

Declared by The Washington Post as "unforgiving and darkly hilarious," and The New York Times as "brutally honest and outrageous," Patricia Williams (aka Ms. Pat) is a comedian, author, and actress who is the Co-Creator, Executive Producer, and star of BET+'s new hit series The Ms. Pat Show. The groundbreaking "grown folks" multi-cam sitcom, Executive Produced by Lee Daniels and Brian Grazer, premiered on BET+ on August 12, 2021 to much fanfare. Based on her own life, the show tells the story of a former convicted felon turned suburban mom (Ms. Pat), whose hustle and resilient spirit was forged on the streets of Atlanta.

In 2017, Harper Collins published Pat's memoir Rabbit, which was nominated for an NAACP Award for Outstanding Literary Work. Rotten Tomatoes included it on their list of "Books Becoming TV Series We Cannot Wait to See." Pat performs standup to sold-out audiences of rabid fans across the country. She is also a beloved voice on the podcast circuit, with her own popular podcast The Patdown and multiple appearances on The Joe Rogan Experience, The Bertcast w/Bert Kreischer, and The Breakfast Club, to name a few.