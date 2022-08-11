Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Netflix Announces Gabriel Iglesias STADIUM FLUFFY Comedy Special

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live from Los Angeles will premiere globally on Netflix October 18th.

Aug. 11, 2022  

The actor and comedian made history on May 6, 2022 when he became the first comedian to ever perform at Dodger Stadium, the largest MLB stadium in the US. The sold-out show was filmed at Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias makes history as the first comedian to perform at Dodger Stadium in his new special Stadium Fluffy: Live From Los Angeles. Filmed at Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival, Gabriel hilariously shares details about being a Los Angeles native, a recent attempt at extortion towards him, and where he holds the record for receiving the highest fine on stage.

The special is executive produced by Gabriel Iglesias, John Bravakis, Joe Meloche. Directed by Manny Rodriguez.

Iglesias is currently on his Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: Back On Tour, tour and tickets can be found here.

Watch the new teaser trailer here:



