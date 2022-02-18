Netflix Announces CHAPPELLE'S HOME TEAM Comedy Special Series

Chappelle's Home Team is a series of stand-alone comedy specials executive produced by Dave Chappelle and featuring comedians chosen and spotlighted by Chappelle. The first comedian to be featured is Earthquake, premiering on February 28th.

In the special, titled Earthquake: Legendary, comedian Earthquake shakes up the stage and delivers aftershocks while going in hard on health as wealth, prostate exams and disciplining kids.

Chappelle appears in each special to introduce his fellow comedians, all of whom have been in the comedy game for over 30 years.

Earthquake: Legendary premieres globally on Netflix February 28th. Directed by Emmy and Grammy award winner Stan Lathan. Executive Producers: Dave Chappelle, Earthquake, Rikki Hughes, Stan Lathan and Jermaine Smith.

The first two specials released as part of Home Team features Chappelle's colleagues from DC - Earthquake and Donnell Rawlings. The date of Rawlings' special date will be announced at a future time.

"I've been doing this a long time and comedians like Quake and Donnell are not only friends but have inspired my own career. Anyone in the comedy community knows these names and knows their time to shine is long overdue. I am proud to be a part of this moment." - Dave Chappelle