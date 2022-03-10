Netflix Announces BOSS BABY: BACK IN THE CRIB Series Premiere

Netflix has announced that the new animated series Boss Baby: Back in the Crib will premiere on May 19.

Following the events of The Boss Baby: Family Business Theodore Templeton is framed for embezzlement and forced to revert back to his old Boss Baby self and crash with his brother Tim and his two nieces, brainy big kid Tabitha and fellow Baby Corp employee Tina.

Together, Boss Baby and Tina co-lead a new Field Team fighting to increase Baby Love while keeping a new group of arch-nemeses - The Uncuddleables - from destroying Baby Corp itself.

From Dreamworks Animation, the new series is executive produced by Brandon Sawyer.