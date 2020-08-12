National Geographic Takes Viewers Inside Gibson Guitars In Nashville August 15

The iconic, American-made instrument brand, Gibson has been creating, inspiring, and contributing to the 'share of sound' for 126 years.

The iconic, American-made instrument brand, Gibson has been creating, inspiring, and contributing to the 'share of sound' for 126 years.

After more than a century, Gibson artists, players and fans continue to experience the #1 guitar brand rejuvenated. Gibson is played by the best and brightest artists, across generations and genres and has emerged as the most relevant, most played, and most loved guitar brand around the world.

Filmed on location in the Fall of 2019, National Geographic will take viewers inside the Gibson USA Factory at the brand's headquarters in Nashville, TN for Made In A Day. Made In A Day, Episode 2 featuring Gibson guitars will air in the U.S. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 9:30am EDT/CDT. Internationally, Made In A Day will launch in the U.K. on Thursday, August 13 (see list below for worldwide dates and check local listings for air times).

In this new series exploring cutting-edge manufacturing in an inter-connected world, Gibson's huge cultural significance in America--as well as its international resonance for National Geographic's global audience will be celebrated as the show follows the guitar-building process from creation and production to transport, covering the entire evolution and journey of Gibson's famous Les Paul electric guitar. Made In A Day talks with Luthiers (guitar designers) and the Artisans that hand-craft the guitars as they follow the process through how they make these iconic instruments. A combination of hand-crafting skills, high-tech machinery, and global logistics come together to bring Gibson's Les Paul electric guitar to the world's stage. At the end, viewers will see the finished guitars loaded up and have a bird's-eye view with a world map where the guitar goes on its journey to its, ultimate final destination.

Made In A Day is a 12-part series focusing on the immense ingenuity and scale of America's manufacturing industry. The series highlights the country's most iconic products, transport, and technology of established brands throughout the U.S. and globally, (Gibson, Tesla, Jeep Wrangler, ULA Space Rockets, Tabasco, John Deere, Jack Daniels, New Balance) that are pushing the boundaries in terms of innovation, quality of design and touching on sustainability. At the heart of this series is the concept that manufacturing in the 21st century is the ultimate global puzzle and that America is very much at the heart of a hugely interconnected world. Shot on high-caliber cameras in a cinematic style Made In A Day is an exciting series that celebrates where and how these products come together, mapping their creation to their end journey all over the world.



Gibson guitars will be featured on Episode 2 of National Geographic's Made In A Day, schedule below, check local listings as times can change.

U.S. --August 15 2020 -09:30 - Schedule

U.K. - August 13 2020 - 13:30 - Schedule

Portugal - August 14 2020 - Schedule

Turkey - August 16 2020 - Schedule

Africa - August 18 2020 - Schedule

Australia and New Zealand - August 19 2020 - Schedule

South East Asia - August 24 2020 - Schedule

Middle East - August 24 2020 - Schedule

Italy - August 26 2020 - Schedule

Poland - August 27 2020 - Schedule

Finland - August 31 2020 - Schedule

Taiwan - September 1 2020 - Schedule

Balkans - September 2 2020 - Schedule

Spain - September 2 2020 - Schedule

Romania - September 8 2020 - Schedule

Greece - September 8 2020 - Schedule

Denmark - September 10 2020 - Schedule

Germany - September 23 2020 - Schedule

Central Europe - September 24 2020 - Schedule

Across all of Gibson's brands and collections, the story continues to be told with iconic and emerging artists that inspire the now and nurture the next generation of Gibson, Epiphone, Kramer, Steinberger and KRK Systems fans.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You