Nathan Fielder Signs Deal with HBO

Variety exclusive reveals Nathan Fielder has signed on to work with HBO for a year.

"How To...With John Wilson," which has been order to series at HBO, will be executive produced by Fielder and an untitled comedy pilot, which he will star, direct and write.

"How To...With John Wilson" is a half-hour, first person documentary series hosted by an anxious New Yorker who attempts to give everyday advice while dealing with his own personal issues. Acting as both cameraman and narrator, he covertly documents the lives of fellow New Yorkers in a comic odyssey of self-discovery, inevitably making the audience comfortable with the awkward contradictions of modern life.

Details about Fielder's comedy pilot have not been announced yet, however Clark Reinking, Christie Smith and Dan McManus for Rise Management will executive produce.

More information can be found on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories