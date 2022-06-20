Nanfu Wang's MIND OVER MURDER Premieres Tonight on HBO

The HBO Original six-part documentary series Mind Over Murder, directed by Nanfu Wang (HBO's "In the Same Breath") and produced by Vox Media Studios chronicles the bizarre and psychologically complex story of six individuals who were convicted for the 1985 murder of a beloved 68- year-old grandmother, Helen Wilson, in Beatrice, Nebraska.

Despite five of the individuals originally confessing to the crime, the "Beatrice Six" as they became known, were exonerated by DNA evidence in 2009, a turn of events which divided the rural town and incensed THE FAMILY of Helen Wilson.

As the filmmakers track the case from the murder, through investigation, trial, exoneration and two civil suits, shifting perspectives cloud the truth; a stranger-than-fiction tale emerges that raises salient questions about the reliability of confessions and memory in criminal cases.

Mind Over Murder debuts MONDAY, JUNE 20 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) with new episodes airing subsequent Mondays at the same time on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Directed by Nanfu Wang; executive producers, Marc Smerling, Nanfu Wang, Max Heckman, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Sara Rodriguez.