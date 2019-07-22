NY Sketch Comedy Group Kids These Days Performs On NBC's BRING THE FUNNY

NYC-based sketch comedy group Kids These Days will be performing their original sketch comedy on the brand new NBC show "Bring the Funny"! Kids These Days was selected from thousands of acts worldwide to represent sketch comedy for this new international comedy showcase show. The sketch comedy Kids These Days will be performing on "Bring the Funny" is original material written and directed by the group.

NBC's BRING THE FUNNY is hosted by comedian Amanda Seales, with Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy as judges. 40 comedy acts will compete over the course of 10 episodes in front of an audience for a chance to win $250,000.

Jimmy Fallon showed a clip of Kids These Days on NBC's BRING THE FUNNY during Kenan Thompson's interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Founded by Rachael Burke, Kids These Days is a sketch comedy group made up of some of the best comedians in NYC, who work at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Daily Show, etc. Kids These Days has a recurring monthly mainstage show at the People's Improv Theater and has sold-out every show in NYC and while on tour, performing at the 2019 SF Sketchfest, 2019 Portland Sketch Fest, 2019 Charleston Comedy Festival, 2019 Austin Sketch Fest, 2018 NY Comedy Fest, 2018 NY SketchFest, 2018 HBO/The Television Academy's Independent Television Festival, & the 2018 Out of Bounds Comedy Festival in Austin, TX.

Bring the Funny premiered on July 9 at 10PM ET on NBC. Kids These Days debuts on the July 23 BRING THE FUNNY episode at 10PM ET.





