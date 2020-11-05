NOVA LITUANIA Premieres on MUBI Nov. 9

A bold new feature debut from the recent festival circuit.

A bold new feature debut from the recent festival circuit, Karolis Kaupinis's Nova Lituania (Karlovy Vary '19) is a sardonic, absurdist account of Lithuania's precarious position in the late 1930s. Based on true events and shot in beautiful black and white, the film centers on a geographer professor's seemingly preposterous plan to build a new Lithuania overseas to avoid total destruction at the hands of the surrounding Soviets and Nazis.



Nova Lituania will premiere exclusively on MUBI on November 9th.

1938. While Lithuania celebrates its Independence Day, war looms on the horizon. A young geographer pitches to the Prime Minister his idea of creating a backup state overseas, where the country's inhabitants could move in case of danger. An odd yet heartfelt friendship arises between the two men.

