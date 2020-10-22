NEW-GEN Animated Series Adds Lena Headey, Luke Wilson

Based on the Marvel comic book series by J.D. Matonti, Christ Matonti, and Julia Coppola.

Lena Headey and Luke WIlson will star in the animated series "New-Gen," based on the Marvel comic book series by J.D. Matonti, Christ Matonti, and Julia Coppola.

New-Gen follows twin brothers and nanotech-enhanced superheroes as they work to save the world of New-Gen from destructive war. The futuristic utopia of scientific and mechanical wonders seeks to balance nature and technology, weaving together an ecologically sustainable paradise, according to Deadline.

Finn and Nick Wolfhard voice the brothers.

Lena Headey is best known for her eight years playin Cersei Lannister on "Game of Thrones. She plays the beautiful and prophetic Thea, the matriarch of the Association of the Protection of New-Gen.

Wilson is best known for roles in Wes Anderson's films. He will play Roboduck, a comical and mischievous sidekick whose special ability is burping fire.

