NBC to Air AN EVENING WITH ADELE Concert Special

In front of a star-studded audience at the world-famous London Palladium, Adele will perform a collection of her original songs in the two-hour NBC special "An Audience with Adele" set for Sunday, March 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The special will stream the following day on Peacock.

Adele fans will be able to watch the global superstar in an unforgettable night of music performing her first hometown show since 2017. The special features Adele's soulful renditions of classic chart-toppers, including "Someone Like You" and "Hello," as well as newer hits such as "Easy on Me." Throughout the concert, celebrity attendees ask Adele questions about her idols and inspirations. In addition, Adele is surprised with a guest from her childhood.

Since the release of her debut album "19" in 2008, Adele has captivated audiences with her sincere and honest songwriting and incredible voice. In 2011 she followed up the debut with her hugely successful and iconic sophomore album, "21," which won Album of the Year at both the Grammy and Brit Awards and cemented Adele as an inimitable force in music. In 2015 Adele returned with her third album, "25," which sparked a string of massive hit songs and her first world tour. In November 2021, with mounting anticipation from fans around the world, Adele released her latest album, "30," which quickly became the biggest and fastest-selling album that year.

Adele recently performed at The Brit Awards where she also won three trophies, bringing her total to 12. In addition, Adele has won 15 Grammy Awards, 18 Billboard Music Awards, 2 IVORs, 5 American Music Awards, an Oscar, Golden Globe and People's Choice Award.

A Fullwell 73 production, "An Audience with Adele" was executive produced by Adele, Jonathan Dickins, Ben Winston and Sally Wood and originally aired in the UK on Nov. 21, 2021.