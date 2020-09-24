NBC Shifts Premiere Dates for SUPERSTORE & CONNECTING...

The premiere dates for NBC comedies "Connecting ... " and "Superstore" will be shifting to Oct. 8 and Oct. 29, respectively.

The premiere dates for NBC comedies "Connecting ... " and "Superstore" will be shifting to Oct. 8 and Oct. 29, respectively.

"Connecting ... " will debut Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. and then move to 8:30 p.m. beginning Oct. 29.

"Connecting ..." is an ensemble comedy about a group of friends trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of these extraordinary times.

Otmara Marrero, Parvesh Cheena, Shakina Nayfack, Preacher Lawson, Ely Henry, Jill Knox and Keith Powell star.

Martin Gero and Brendan Gall write and executive produce. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Superstore" will debut Thursday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m.

For the 2019-20 season, linear telecasts of "Superstore" averaged a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.8 million viewers overall in "live plus seven day" Nielsens, and the show continues to rank as one of NBC's strongest digital performers, generating 50% of its "live plus 35 day" 18-49 average for the season from digital sources, to rank as NBC's #2 most digital comedy behind only "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

The show's season premiere last fall has multiplied its next-day "live plus same day" 18-49 rating by five times with digital and linear delayed viewing to date (from a 0.76 in L+SD to a 4.31, +467%), and has grown by +6.1 million persons in total viewers (from 2.9 million to 9.1 million).

America Ferrera will guest star in the first two episodes of the season. "Superstore" stars Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, Kaliko Kauahi and Mark McKinney.

"Superstore" was created by Justin Spitzer, who serves as an executive producer with America Ferrera, director Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad and Victor Nelli Jr. Gabe Miller & Jonathan Green serve as executive producers and co-showrunners.

"Superstore" is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group; Spitzer Holding Company; and The District.

View More TV Stories Related Articles