NBC Orders AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: ALL-STARS Hosted By Terry Crews With Judges Returning

The series will begin production in October and premiere in 2023.   

Oct. 07, 2022  

NBC has greenlit "America's Got Talent: All-Stars," a new extension of the powerhouse hit series featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of "America's Got Talent" and "Got Talent" franchises around the world. The contestants will take the stage once again, but this time to compete for the ultimate All-Star title.

"Got Talent" creator and executive producer Simon Cowell will judge alongside global fashion icon Heidi Klum and renowned comedian Howie Mandel. "America's Got Talent" host Terry Crews will also serve as host for "AGT: All-Stars."

With more than 70 local versions of "Got Talent" produced across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas, "AGT: All Stars" brings together the most beloved and memorable contestants from across the globe for one of the toughest competitions yet. The best of the best will return to the stage to showcase their talent in hopes of being crowned the first-ever winner of "AGT: All-Stars."

The "Got Talent" format has had more than a billion global viewers since it began airing in 2006 in America and has aired in 194 territories worldwide. "Got Talent" holds the Guinness World Records title as the Most Successful Reality Television Format.

Fans interested in attending a taping can click here for more information.

"America's Got Talent: All-Stars" is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly and Jason Raff are the executive producers.

Auditions for the next season of "America's Got Talent" are currently underway. Interested acts can visit here to register for an upcoming audition city or to submit a video online.



