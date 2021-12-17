NATIONAL CHAMPIONS Sets On-Demand Release

National Champions will be available on demand on December 28. The film is now playing in theaters.

The cast includes Stephan James, J. K. Simmons, Alexander Ludwig, Lil Rel Howery, Tim Blake Nelson, Russell Wilson, Andrew Bachelor, Jeffrey Donovan, David Koechner with Kristin Chenoweth with Timothy Olyphant and Uzo Aduba.

Three days before the COLLEGE FOOTBALL national championship game, star quarterback LeMarcus James (Stephan James) and teammate Emmett Sunday (Alexander Ludwig) ignite a player's strike declaring they won't compete until all student-athletes are fairly compensated.

With billions of dollars at risk and legacies on the line, the stakes could not be higher. Now, with only hours until kickoff, THE HEAD coach (J.K. Simmons) and various power brokers (Lil Rel Howery, Tim Blake Nelson, Andrew Bachelor, Jeffrey Donovan, David Koechner, Kristin Chenoweth, Timothy Olyphant, Uzo Aduba) must race against the clock to protect or destroy the prevailing collegiate athletics system.