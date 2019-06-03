Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live to Launch National Tour

Original host and the creative vision behind the beloved TV and Netflix comedy series "Mystery Science Theater 3000" (MST3K) for more than three decades, Joel Hodgson announces today that he will headline a North American tour for a third and final time in an all new LIVE production, titled Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour. Produced by Alternaversal LLC, the tour will launch this September in York, PA, and premiere two never-before-screened films: No Retreat, No Surrender and Circus of Horrors.

Following the wildly successful "Watch Out for Snakes! Tour" in 2017 and "30th Anniversary Tour" in 2018, Hodgson will don the red jumpsuit one final time as Joel Robinson to host Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour alongside the world's greatest - and only - movie riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow, and Gypsy. Together, they will tackle two never-before-screened films with the rapid-fire hilarity that has built MST3K's loyal following over more than 30 years.

"This is our third national tour, and it's bigger than the first two combined!," said Hodgson. "I really wanted to do something special since it's my farewell tour with MST3K Live. Also, Tom, Crow, and Gypsy have become such great live performers, I decided to give them the ultimate challenge: a movie riffing robot circus!"

"MST3K contains some of the HIPPEST, deepest SATIRE of the generation."

- Los Angeles Times

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live gives fans the chance to sit in the same theater with their favorite characters as they riff on new "So-Bad-It's-Good" feature films. The two films, No Retreat, No Surrender and Circus of Horrors, are sold and shown as separate events, but each event includes all of the MST3K signatures: a cheesy B-movie, hilarious riffing, wisecracking robots, silly sketches, and Hodgson in the red jumpsuit as host Joel Robinson.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour is written by Joel Hodgson, Elliott Kalan, Jonah Ray, Grant Baciocco, Harold Buchholz, Matt Conant, Rebecca Hanson, Matt McGinnis, Mary Robinson, and Tim Ryder. All have also written for the "Mystery Science Theater 3000" TV show.

Premiering in 1988 on KTMA-TV in Minneapolis, MST3K has earned its place in history as one of the Top 100 TV Shows of all time (Time, Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly), receiving multiple Emmy® nominations, and a Peabody Award along the way. Following a recordsetting Kickstarter campaign, the series was revived in 2017 with all new episodes now streaming on Netflix.

"30 years later, that INGENIOUS B-movie spoof is STILL GOING STRONG."

- The New York Times

FEATURED FILMS

No Retreat, No Surrender

A self-conscious teen becomes a martial arts master under the tutelage of Bruce Lee's ghost. Featuring fresh-faced Jean-Claude Van Damme as a brooding hit man and a Bruce Lee lookalike, who looks nothing like Bruce Lee.

Circus of Horrors

Garish 1960s British thriller showcasing colorful circus acts, plastic surgery, and animal attacks by stagehands in fur suits. Warning: Features Pop hit "Look for a Star" over and over again.





