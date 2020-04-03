Myles Grier Tackles Stuttering In New Short Film

Announcing the release of "Remember to Breathe in the Dark," an inspirational short film penned, directed, produced by and starring Myles Grier.

Most known for his acting work in film, television, and theater, Myles has guest starred on Lethal Weapon, with appearances on The Fosters, Game of Silence and more. 'Remember to Breathe in the Dark' is being distributed in Grier's new channel MylesGrierTV via YouTube. After the untimely death of his father in 2017, Myles took a year hiatus from acting to be with family, and hone his writing, producing, and entertainment business skills assisting Academy Award-winning producer, Lee Daniels during 2018. 'Remember to Breath in the Dark' follows Mike Cole (Grier) in his darkest moment in life thus far and we watch as he prepares to tackle his greatest insecurity.

"The most challenging aspect was in creating the authenticity of having a heightened stutter. My younger self can relate more so to having an intense speech impediment, but more of a slur and a light stutter, but I relate to how it can make someone insecure in speaking on a daily basis. This process was sort of like therapy for me, having a space to be vulnerable about parental death. Vulnerability can be perceived as weakness, but it takes strength to be open, exposing your feelings in any situation. I dedicated this film to not only my father, but to anyone who has lost a parent or loved one, and those who struggle with a speech impediment. " - Myles Grier





Myles Grier is a film, television and stage actor with a diverse and eclectic background spanning the arts and academia. Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, Grier began acting on stage at age 11. After attending Atlanta's top performing arts high school, DeKalb School of the Arts, his experience continued into commercials, independent films, as well as visual arts. Since relocating to Los Angeles, Myles has broadened his horizons with producing and acting work in digital and television, making guest appearances on FOX's Lethal Weapon, FreeForm's The Fosters, NBC's Aquarius, ABC's Agent Carter, NBC's Game of Silence, & more. BFA Theatre Performance major from Valdosta State University, GA.

Grier is repped by MMV, The Green Room Management, and attorney Marcus Sandifer at DLA Piper LLP.

Photographer credit: Julio Villa





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You