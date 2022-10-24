Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs' Brooklyn Concert Will Air on PBS

The nationally televised premiere broadcast of Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs' concert filmed at Brooklyn Bowl in Brooklyn, NY will begin airing in select markets beginning on October 29 as part of the popular PBS music series Front and Center's eleventh season. Some of the first affiliates set to broadcast the program this weekend include: KRCB (San Francisco, CA), KRSU (Tulsa, OK), KDCKDT (Wichita, KS), and WBRA (Roanoke, VA) with dozens of others to follow in the days ahead.

The set features a robust list from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist's illustrious career, introducing songs with Campbell's current band, including "Wicked Mind" and "Wreckless Abandon" plus "Refugee," "You Got Lucky" and "Runnin' Down a Dream" from his days with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

External Combustion, the new album from Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, released earlier this year via BMG represents Campbell's second as a band leader, following up Campbell & The Dirty Knobs' 2020 critically acclaimed debut album, Wreckless Abandon.

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs are currently touring arenas in the United States with The Who and will open for the iconic British band at the Hollywood Bowl on November 1st, where Campbell will perform for the first time since the last Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers concert at the same venue just over five years ago.

The Fillmore in San Francisco will also host Campbell and the Knobs tomorrow night October 25th for a special show celebrating the upcoming November 25th release of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers' Live At The Fillmore 1997, a multi-format box set co-produced by Mike Campbell comprised of live tracks from the band's legendary 20-show run in 1997 at the storied ballroom.

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs Tour Dates

October 24th - SAP Center, San Jose, CA*

October 25th - The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA

October 26th - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA*

October 28th - Honda Center, Anaheim, CA*

October 29th - House of Blues Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, NV

October 30th - Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, AZ*

November 1st - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA*

*opening for The Who

The Dirty Knobs came together nearly two decades ago. What began as a less structured project for Campbell in between The Heartbreakers' touring became something else altogether when they added the rhythm section of bassist Lance Morrison (Don Henley) and drummer Matt Laug (Slash, Alanis Morrissette).

What followed was several years of intimate, almost incognito, performances in the band's home base of Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California cities. After all those years playing together, it became clear The Dirty Knobs should take what they were doing to the next level.

Following the passing of Campbell's longtime compatriot, friend and bandmate Tom Petty and his performances with Fleetwood Mac on their 2018-2019 World Tour, The Dirty Knobs released their album Wreckless Abandon in 2020 to widespread praise; Forbes declared, "The aptly titled Wreckless Abandon is a wholly rollicking, joyous affair, a record whose 13 songs recall some of Campbell's finest recorded moments alongside Petty as co-writer," while American Songwriter proclaimed, "[Mike Campbell] doesn't diverge from the essential sound of The Heartbreakers as much as it celebrates and builds on the legacy he helped establish."

Photo Credit: Chris Phelps