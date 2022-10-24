Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs' Brooklyn Concert Will Air on PBS
The concert will begin airing on October 29.
The nationally televised premiere broadcast of Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs' concert filmed at Brooklyn Bowl in Brooklyn, NY will begin airing in select markets beginning on October 29 as part of the popular PBS music series Front and Center's eleventh season. Some of the first affiliates set to broadcast the program this weekend include: KRCB (San Francisco, CA), KRSU (Tulsa, OK), KDCKDT (Wichita, KS), and WBRA (Roanoke, VA) with dozens of others to follow in the days ahead.
The set features a robust list from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist's illustrious career, introducing songs with Campbell's current band, including "Wicked Mind" and "Wreckless Abandon" plus "Refugee," "You Got Lucky" and "Runnin' Down a Dream" from his days with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.
External Combustion, the new album from Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, released earlier this year via BMG represents Campbell's second as a band leader, following up Campbell & The Dirty Knobs' 2020 critically acclaimed debut album, Wreckless Abandon.
Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs are currently touring arenas in the United States with The Who and will open for the iconic British band at the Hollywood Bowl on November 1st, where Campbell will perform for the first time since the last Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers concert at the same venue just over five years ago.
The Fillmore in San Francisco will also host Campbell and the Knobs tomorrow night October 25th for a special show celebrating the upcoming November 25th release of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers' Live At The Fillmore 1997, a multi-format box set co-produced by Mike Campbell comprised of live tracks from the band's legendary 20-show run in 1997 at the storied ballroom.
Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs Tour Dates
October 24th - SAP Center, San Jose, CA*
October 25th - The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA
October 26th - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA*
October 28th - Honda Center, Anaheim, CA*
October 29th - House of Blues Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, NV
October 30th - Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, AZ*
November 1st - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA*
*opening for The Who
The Dirty Knobs came together nearly two decades ago. What began as a less structured project for Campbell in between The Heartbreakers' touring became something else altogether when they added the rhythm section of bassist Lance Morrison (Don Henley) and drummer Matt Laug (Slash, Alanis Morrissette).
What followed was several years of intimate, almost incognito, performances in the band's home base of Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California cities. After all those years playing together, it became clear The Dirty Knobs should take what they were doing to the next level.
Following the passing of Campbell's longtime compatriot, friend and bandmate Tom Petty and his performances with Fleetwood Mac on their 2018-2019 World Tour, The Dirty Knobs released their album Wreckless Abandon in 2020 to widespread praise; Forbes declared, "The aptly titled Wreckless Abandon is a wholly rollicking, joyous affair, a record whose 13 songs recall some of Campbell's finest recorded moments alongside Petty as co-writer," while American Songwriter proclaimed, "[Mike Campbell] doesn't diverge from the essential sound of The Heartbreakers as much as it celebrates and builds on the legacy he helped establish."
Photo Credit: Chris Phelps
From This Author - Michael Major
October 24, 2022
They shared an instrumental preview of all 7-songs and revealed the track list that includes “Zzz..,” “Hair Cut,” (focus track), “LUNATIC,” “Crack in the mirror,” “Ghost,” “X-MAS” and the instrumental version of “Hair Cut.' The new album depicts a confident but precarious state of Xdinary Heroes with an IT term ‘overload'.
Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Shares New Track 'HK'
October 24, 2022
Blur drummer DAVE ROWNTREE shares another new track from his forthcoming debut album, Radio Songs. Rowntree also plays his first solo headline shows in November in the UK, previewing tracks from the album. The track was released alongside a new visualizer. Watch the video and listen to the single now!
VIDEO: Julian Lennon Releases AI Music Video for 'Lucky Ones'
October 24, 2022
Director, Editor and Animator, David Dutton and Lennon wanted to make a visual piece that showcased people from around the world gravitating toward each other in a celebration of positive change. The video expresses a love for music that brings together humans from different cultures as they take steps to improve our environment back to health.
Photos: Kristin Chenoweth Gives Surprise Performance at Hallmark Channel's 'Countdown to Christmas'
October 24, 2022
Tony Award-winning actress, singer and the original Glinda from Broadway's Wicked, Kristin Chenoweth made a surprise performance for guests, singing holiday songs, as well as a special duet of For Good with Ginna Claire, star of Hallmark original holiday film A Holiday Spectacular, and Glinda from Broadway's Wicked. Check out photos now!
Disney Announces a $1 Million Multi-Year Grant to Exceptional Minds to Continue Supporting Inclusion and Diversity in Entertainment
October 24, 2022
This past weekend, Exceptional Minds, a nonprofit academy and working studio training young adults on the autism spectrum for careers in the creative arts, celebrated their ten-year anniversary on the Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, California. During this event, Disney announced that they would make a $1 million multi-year commitment.