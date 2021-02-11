Mickey Guyton Appears on Cardi B's Series CARDI TRIES

GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter Mickey Guyton makes a guest appearance on rapper Cardi B's Facebook series "Cardi Tries" today, watch HERE. "Cardi Tries" is a new docuseries starring music superstar Cardi B as she attempts various out-of-character activities such as ballet, basketball and stunt driving. In the episode, Mickey and Cardi try ranching in the Southern California desert as plenty of hijinks ensue.

The Texas native recently made her late-night debut on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT performing her powerful and autobiographical track "Black Like Me," watch HERE. "Black Like Me" was named one of the Top 10 songs of 2020 by Billboard, The Associated Press, Rolling Stone and NPR noting, "...her song started many necessary conversations and will be remembered as a milestone in the genre's evolution." "Black Like Me" was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance at the upcoming 63rd Annual GRAMMY AWARDS making Mickey the first Black female solo artist to earn a nomination in a country category.

To view a special video highlighting Mickey's historic accomplishments, click HERE.

Mickey Guyton was born in Arlington, Texas and began singing in church at a young age. She was drawn to a variety of artists with big voices including Dolly Parton, Cece Winans, Whitney Houston and LeAnn Rimes. After signing to Capitol Records Nashville, Mickey's first appearance was an all-star concert at the White House captured by PBS. In 2015 she released her self-titled EP featuring her debut single "Better Than You Left Me." The following year she was nominated for her first Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC Award for New Female Vocalist. Mickey returned to the ACM Awards in 2019 performing "I'm Standing With You" from the BREAKTHROUGH movie soundtrack alongside Chrissy Metz, Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina and Maddie & Tae. This last year, Mickey performed her first solo ACM Awards performance of "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" with labelmate Keith Urban's accompaniment on piano. The performance, which HITS called "...a Whitney Houston/Beyoncé power-vocal rendition of the glass-ceiling reckoning..." was named one of the best performances of the night. Mickey released her EP, Bridges, on September 11, which includes "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?", hailed by Variety as "country music's song of the year", as well as, "Black Like Me," a song Mickey co-wrote in March 2019 at a cross-genre writing camp. Due to demand, "Black Like Me" was released in June and was named one of the Top 5 songs of 2020 by NPR, Rolling Stone and The Associated Press as well as a Top 10 song of 2020 by Billboard. Mickey recently made history as the first Black female solo artist to earn a GRAMMY nomination in a country category (Best Country Solo Performance) for "Black Like Me." Mickey and her music have been featured recently by The New York Times, CBS This Morning, NPR, Today, Billboard, The Los Angeles Times, Entertainment Weekly, ELLE, The Washington Post, Paste, Rolling Stone, THE WALL Street Journal, American Songwriter and Pollstar.

Photo Credit: Phylicia J.L. Munn