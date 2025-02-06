Michael Urie and Becki Newton Launch New UGLY BETTY Rewatch Podcast STILL UGLY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



18 years after the debut of ABC's Ugly Betty, co-stars and best friends Michael Urie and Becki Newton are launching an Ugly Betty rewatch video podcast titled Still Ugly, which will premiere in February. The series will release weekly video and audio episodes on Wednesdays, and will be available on YouTube, Apple, Spotify, or wherever podcasts are available.

Starting with the Pilot episode, Urie and Newton will watch each episode of Ugly Betty, dissecting storylines and character motivations, choosing their top looks, and highlighting emotional moments. Guests, including America Ferrera, Eric Mabius, Tony Plana, Christopher Gorham, and more, will join the podcast to share their memories of the iconic show. The podcast will also feature games inspired by the episode and fan segments where the duo will listen to fan confessions, answer questions, and give advice.

When asked why they decided to do this podcast now, Newton says, “Why now? Well, the world needs a little joy and the world still loves this show. THE ONE thing people responded to about our characters was that everyone needs a friend. Someone who doesn’t judge them. Everyone needs some of that, a friend that makes them laugh all the time and makes them feel loved all the time”

Urie also felt he and Newton had a special connection with the show, explaining, "The two of us were so inexperienced and felt like such fish out of water on set. And the show is about a fish out of water. It was all very meta–the show and us... But we were so young and fresh, and we had these incredible mentors, Vanessa (Williams) and Tony (Plana) and later Judith (Light), who knew to say to us this is special, keep your eyes open, and never take it for granted. We, as a cast, became a chosen family.”

Still Ugly is produced by Rabbit Grin Productions and executive produced by Natalie Holysz, Rob Holysz, and Jeph Porter. Urie currently stars on Shrinking for Apple TV+ and most recently onstage in Once Upon a Mattress, while Newton can be seen on Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer.

Ugly Betty, developed by Silvio Horta and executive-produced by Salma Hayek, originally premiered on ABC in 2006. Over four years, the show fearlessly tackled storylines centered around beauty standards, female empowerment, LGBTQ+ identity, immigration, and social inequality. The cult-favorite show won three Emmys, two Golden Globes, and two GLAAD Awards before ending its run in 2010.

