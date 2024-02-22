'Messi's World Cup: The Rise Of A Legend' Now Streaming on Apple TV+

“Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend” is now streaming, exclusively on Apple TV+

Follow the legend's epic journey through five World Cups, culminating in 2022's triumph. As the championship run unfolds, Messi shares some of his most personal reflections—on his national team career and the challenges he's faced.

“Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend” highlights the thrilling story of the planet's top living athlete, his loyal supporters across Argentina, and those who made the pilgrimage across the globe to witness his epic World Cup win. The series also features the most personal interviews to date with Messi, alongside conversations with teammates, coaches, competitors, devout fans and commentators testifying to the incredible influence and impact he has on a nation and world stage.

The docuseries explores the grace, fortitude and willpower he has exhibited throughout his career as it charts the dramatic path from his first match with the Argentina national football team to carrying the weight of a country on his shoulders through several elusive World Cup wins, leading to his early retirement in 2016 and, ultimately, THE COMEBACK to become a FIFA World Cup champion and be crowned the 2022 tournament's best player.

“Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend" is executive produced by Emmy Award winner Tim Pastore (“Free Solo,” “Jane”), Emmy and Tony Award winners Patrick Milling Smith and Brian Carmody, and Emmy Award winner Matt Renner (“Free Solo,” “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth”) of SMUGGLER Entertainment, alongside Jenna Millman (“The Dropout,” “Tiger”) and Juan Camilo Cruz (“City of Ghosts,” “In Her Hands”). The series is produced for Apple by SMUGGLER Entertainment and in association with Pegsa.

Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can also watch Messi take the pitch in 2024 all season long with Inter Miami CF on MLS Season Pass, the subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer on the Apple TV app.



