Megan Thee Stallion Will Musical Guest on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

In another huge week for Megan Thee Stallion, she has been announced as Saturday Night Live's musical guest alongside host Chris Rock airing Saturday October 3rd, nominated for Top Rap Female Artist at the BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS 2020 and has been honored by TIME in the TIME100, its annual list of THE 100 most influential people in the world.

With her killer flow, incendiary lyricism and jaw-dropping visuals, 2020 has indisputably been the year of Houston Hottie, Megan Thee Stallion. Beginning with the release of her most successful project so far, 'Suga', Megan garnered over 300 million streams on the project to date, also spawning 'Savage' - summer 2020's most recognizable smash hit and the origin of the year's biggest TikTok dance craze, the #SavageChallenge. The track also gave Megan Thee Stallion her first #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 200 alongside an irresistible remix with another Houston great, Beyoncé.

Most recently, Megan achieved her second global #1 of the year; a collaboration with female rap powerhouse Cardi B, 'WAP' in August 2020. Listed as the highest selling single in over a year, as well as the highest streaming debut week for any track since records began, 'WAP' drew over 93 million streams in its first 7 days and is already certified platinum.

The track ignited viral conversation online and with Megan as the current ambassador of Revlon, Coach, SavageXFenty and FashionNova, her cultural currency and ability to dominate the zeitgeist is at an all time high.

