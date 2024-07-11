Meet the Season Three Queens of DRAG RACE PHILIPPINES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mabuhay, Drag Race Philippines!

Following the resounding success of Seasons 1 and 2, the showcase of Pinoy drag excellence returns as eleven of the fiercest, most fabulous Filipino drag artists from all over the world are set to compete in new challenges, dazzling runways and more. Drag Race Philippines will premiere its third season August 7, worldwide on WOW Presents Plus, with Paolo Ballesteros, the multi-awarded Filipino actor, model, and drag artist, returning as series host alongside the iconic Drag Race alum Jiggly Caliente and popular Filipina writer, TV personality and activist KaladKaren returning to their judges seats.

Also returning on August 7, the official after-show, Drag Race Philippines: Untucked. Both the main show and Untucked will air at 4am PT/7am ET, broadcast primarily in English with some portions in Tagalog.

The eleven queens competing for the title of the Philippines’ Next Drag Superstar are:

Angel

Angel, a vibrant transwoman drag queen, hails from the electrifying stages of O-Bar and Rapture, two iconic establishments in the bustling city of Manila. As the younger sibling of her Season 3 co-contender Maxie, Angel brings her own unique flair to the spotlight. Renowned for her infectious energy and seductive performances, she commands the stage with confidence and grace, captivating audiences with her magnetic presence and dazzling artistry. With each performance, Angel leaves an indelible mark on the vibrant drag scene, solidifying her place as a cherished icon in Manila’s nightlife.

John Fedellaga

Hailing from the sunny shores of California, John Fedellaga skyrocketed to internet stardom with her uproariously funny viral videos (she is dubbed as the Omegle Queen). However, before making her mark in the United States and amassing a legion of millions of devoted followers, John honed her craft in the vibrant atmosphere of O-Bar, a renowned drag club nestled within the Philippines’ bustling nightlife scene. It was within the glittering confines of O-Bar that John first discovered her passion for performance and unleashed her boundless creativity upon enthusiastic audiences. From her humble beginnings in the Philippines to her meteoric rise on the global stage, John Fedellaga’s journey serves as a testament to the transformative power of talent, dedication, and the unwavering pursuit of one’s dreams.

JQuinn

JQuinn’s drag is a mesmerizing blend of KPop and Anime influences that captures audiences with its vibrant energy and striking aesthetics. Drawing from the bold colors, sleek links, and dynamic movements characteristic of these cultural phenomena, JQuinn creates performances that transport spectators into the fantastical realms of Korean pop culture and Japanese animation. Behind the scenes, as an Asian Drag Pop Idol, she plays a crucial role as a trusted wig stylist for local drag queens in the bustling metropolitan area. With her keen eye for detail and impeccable sense of style, she transforms ordinary wigs into works of art, enhancing the beauty and charisma of her fellow performers.

Khianna, 23 - Cagayan de Oro

Amidst the pandemic’s challenges, Khianna embraced drag, becoming a radiant presence in Cagayan de Oro’s club scene. A skilled makeup artist turned performer, she mesmerizes audiences with her dynamic stunts and enchanting dance moves. Beyond her stage persona, Khianna shares a deep bond with Season 2’s beloved CDO queen, Hana Beshie, exemplifying the supportive camaraderie within the drag community. With her talent and resilience, Khianna has swiftly carved out a place as a cherished figure in the city’s nightlife, inspiring others to embrace self-expression and pursue their passions wholeheartedly.

Maxie

Dubbed as “Asia’s Drag Singing Superstar,” Maxie, hailing from Santa Ana, Manila, embarked on her journey into the limelight from a young age, immersing herself in the world of singing competitions. With a natural gift for captivating audiences with her powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence, Maxie quickly became a local sensation, known for her electrifying performances that left audiences in awe. Her aspirations stretched beyond her hometown as she fearlessly represented the Philippines on the global stage in World of Wonder’s Queen of the Universe singing competition, competing against drag queens from around the world. Through her participation in Queen of the Universe, Maxie not only showcased the immense talent of the Philippines but also solidified her status as a rising star in the global drag community.

Myx Chanel

A queen of many trades, Myx Chanel is a multifaceted force in the world of drag, known not only for her performances but also for her behind-the-scenes contributions as the co-founder, co-producer, and co-host of the wildly popular Bekenemen podcasts and its accompanying viewing parties. With her unparalleled creativity and entrepreneurial spirit, Myx has established herself as a trailblazer in the realm of digital entertainment, curating engaging content that resonates with audiences far and wide. Her visionary approach to drag entertainment has redefined the landscape, inspiring fellow performers and enthusiasts alike to push the boundaries of artistic expression and embrace the power of community.

Popstar Bench

Heralded as the ultimate Sarah Geronimo (Pop Star Royalty) impersonator in the Philippines, she holds the esteemed title of the “Tala of Sangkabaklaan” (“The Shining Star of the Gay Kingdom”) within the vibrant drag community of O-Bar. With her mesmerizing performances, she has carved out a niche as a pioneering force, inspiring aspiring drag queens nationwide with her groundbreaking talent and unwavering dedication to the craft. As a pioneer in the world of drag, she continues to shine brightly, illuminating the path for future generations of performers and leaving a permanent mark on the rich tapestry of Philippine drag culture.

Tita Baby

Tita Baby, affectionately known as the “ultimate campy drag aunt” from San Juan, brings a delightful blend of humor, charm, and theatrical flair to the stage. With seven years of experience in the world of drag, she still considers herself a “baby queen,” acknowledging her journey of growth and exploration within the vibrant drag community. Despite her relatively short time performing on stage, Tita Baby has carved out a niche for herself, primarily engaging in drag at corporate events where her vivacious personality and impeccable hosting skills shine brightest. Whether she’s commanding the stage with her quick wit and infectious energy or charming audiences with her larger-than-life persona, Tita Baby embodies the essence of campy drag, leaving a lasting impression wherever she goes.

Versex

Versex is a fashion queen and a renowned, sought-after hair stylist. Versex boasts an impressive clientele that includes some of the biggest names in the Filipino entertainment industry, such as Heart Evangelista, Dolly De Leon, and Liza Soberano. With her unparalleled skill and attention to detail, she has become the go-to stylist for celebrities looking to make a statement with their hair. But Versex’s talents don’t stop there. She has also made waves on the international fashion scene, strutting her stuff on the runways of New York as a ramp model. With her striking presence and fierce confidence, she leaves a lasting impression wherever she goes. As she continues to evolve and inspire, Versex remains a shining example of talent, creativity, and perseverance in pursuit of one’s passions.

Yudipota

Yudipota is a multifaceted talent who has carved out a unique niche for herself in the world of drag. While she excels in her professional career as a virtual healthcare assistant, it's her presence on social media as a drag artist that has garnered widespread attention. Known for serving edgy, alternative looks that push the boundaries of traditional drag aesthetics, Yudipota captures her audience with her bold style and fearless attitude. Despite her larger-than-life persona on stage, Yudipota is a soft-spoken queen who commands attention with her quiet confidence and undeniable charisma.

Zymba Ding

Hailing from the illustrious House of Ding, Zymba Ding has swiftly risen to prominence in the vibrant world of drag, despite her relatively short one-year tenure, capturing hearts and minds with her unparalleled energy and mastery of the dance floor. Adorned in exotic looks that defy convention, Zymba’s lion’s mane-like hair serves as a crown to her commanding presence, setting her apart as a force to be reckoned with. Determined to carve her own path separate from her drag mother, Brigiding, Zymba exudes a distinct aura of independence and authenticity. Her recent triumph in the Bunganga Battle Royale, a fiercely competitive lip-sync competition, solidified her status as an extraordinary performer and an exhilarating competitor. With boundless potential and an unwavering dedication to her craft, Zymba Ding is poised to become the future of Pinoy drag, inspiring awe and admiration wherever she graces the stage.

