Matt Jones Will Reprise Role in Netflix's BREAKING BAD Movie EL CAMINO

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Matt Jones, who played Jesse's buddy Badger on "Breaking Bad," will return in the same role in the upcoming Netflix film "El Camino."

Badger was seen last in the "Breaking Bad" series finale, as he and Skinny Pete posed as unseen hitmen to help ensure Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) former business partners set up a trust for Walt's kids.

The official description of "El Camino" reads: "In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future." The film was written and directed by "Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan.

Jones has also starred on "Mom," "Brightburn," and "The Turkey Bowl."

