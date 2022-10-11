Mary McCartney SERVES IT UP Returns to Discovery+ With New Episodes Filled with Celebrity Guests and More Delicious Recipes

British photographer and cookbook author Mary McCartney returns to her London kitchen on Tuesday, November 1st as she prepares delicious and picture-perfect meals with her celebrity friends on four new episodes of discovery+ series Mary McCartney Serves It Up.

In each episode, Mary shares her sincere love of cooking, showcasing her accessible vegetarian food philosophy for all to enjoy with her quick and easy recipes that are perfect for every occasion.

From family snacks and weekend brunch to impromptu barbecues and impressive dinner parties, Mary and her famous friends celebrate food and friendship, and exchanging stories and memories, while enjoying incredible homemade meat-free meals.

In each of the half-hour episodes, Mary connects with her celebrity friends over good food. Legendary musician and photographer Bryan Adams joins her for some speedy plant-based comfort food as they made a Skillet Flatbread Caponata Pizza. Mary then shares a taste of her childhood with a quick and easy spin on her mom's Cream of Tomato Soup, perfect for a picnic in the park with her best friend and lead singer of the rock band Texas, Sharleen Spiteri.

Actor Jamie Dornan helps Mary put a twist on the classic steak frites as they make Mushroom Steak with Chunky Fries and Beurre-Less Blanc Sauce. But first, they munch on the classic English snack, Chip Butty sandwiches. Mary also stops by designer Henry Holland's studio to deliver a vegan Caesar Salad that they enjoy from a beautiful ceramic bowl he handmade for her. For some sweetness, Mary shares how to make a homemade ice cream cake that is a total showstopper, and a piece of cake to make.

Also, Mary teaches music superstar Celeste how to make out-of-this-world barbeque indoors as they make Charred Cabbage with Citrus Tahini Dressing and Harissa BBQ Pulled Jackfruit with all the fixings. Mary prepares a cookout must-have, fire-grilled Loaded Double Red Bean Burgers, for the Shire horse team at the Hampton Court Palace Stables. Actress Simone Ashley joins Mary for Smoked Tofu Pad Thai that comes together in no time. Simone mixes up her first cocktail with a spicy, zing that she names M's Kick for a toast to their friendship.

Mary McCartney is a British photographer, filmmaker and cookbook author and advocate of vegetarianism as part of sustainable plant-based living. Her cookbooks include Food: Vegetarian Home Cooking, in which she offers easy, family-friendly meat-free dishes that will appeal to everyone, as well as At My Table: Vegetarian Feasts for Family and Friends, offering more than 75 recipes, with recollections of specific celebrations, gatherings, and family highlights through the years. She is also a co-founder of Meat Free Monday, a not-for-profit organization that campaigns for sustainable, meat-free living.

Mary McCartney Serves It Up is produced by Pacific Television for discovery+.