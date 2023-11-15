Marvel to Launch WHAT IF…? Season Two on Disney+ Next Month

Season two of the series begins streaming on Disney+ on Dec. 22.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Marvel to Launch WHAT IF…? Season Two on Disney+ Next Month

The Watcher returns to season two of Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” when the animated series begins streaming on Disney+ on Dec. 22. And in the spirit of the holiday season, fans are invited to unwrap a new episode nightly for nine nights. Check out the new trailer!

Season two of “What If…?” continues THE JOURNEY as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer. 

Watch the new trailer here:






