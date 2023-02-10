Marvel Shares MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR Soundtrack

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur digital soundtrack features songs from the first season including the theme song, "Moon Girl Magic," written and produced by executive music producer Raphael Saadiq and performed by series star Diamond White (voice of Lunella aka Moon Girl).

"Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" premieres TODAY on Disney Channel. Stream the first six episodes February 15 on Disney+.

About "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur"

"Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur," based on Marvel's hit comic books, follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur.

After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger. Executive Produced by Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions and Steve Loter. Rodney Clouden is Supervising Producer and Pilar Flynn is Producer.

Cast includes Diamond White, Fred Tatasciore, Libe Barer, Alfre Woodard, Sasheer Zamata, Jermaine Fowler, Gary Anthony Williams, Laurence Fishburne, Omid Abtahi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Michael Cimino, Indya Moore, Craig Robinson, Alison Brie, Andy Cohen, Daveed Diggs, Maya Hawke, Jennifer Hudson, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Cobie Smulders, Wesley Snipes.