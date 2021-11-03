Marvel Releases ETERNALS Soundtack

The Eternals Original Score Soundtrack, featuring score composed and produced by Emmy®-winning composer Ramin Djawadi ("Reminiscence," "Westworld," "Game of Thrones"), is available today. Marvel Studios' "Eternals" opens in U.S. theaters on November 5.

In addition to the previously released score cues, "Eternals Theme" and "Across the Oceans of Time," the film also features the original song "Nach Meri Heri" (Dance My Hero), performed by 19-year-old Australian singer/songwriter Celina Sharma.

Djawadi, a two-time Emmy® Award winner and three-time Grammy® nominee, resembles a "musical chameleon." Versatility has defined his career, including celebrated scores for "Game of Thrones," "Iron Man," "Westworld," "Pacific Rim," "Jack Ryan," "A Wrinkle in Time," "Clash of the Titans," "Great Wall" and "Prison Break."

Djawadi has also composed scores for blockbuster video games, including "New World," "Gears 5," "Gears of War 4" and "Medal of Honor." He recently released his original music for "Surreal," the water feature at Expo 2020 in Dubai.

Marvel Studios' "Eternals" follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

The outstanding ensemble cast includes Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.

Chloé Zhao directs the film, and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers. The screen story is by Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo, and the screenplay is by Chloé Zhao and Chloé Zhao & Patrick Burleigh and Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo.

