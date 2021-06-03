Martha Stewart Preps Her Farm for MARTHA GETS DOWN AND DIRTY

Trusted lifestyle expert Martha Stewart will let her hair down and roll up her sleeves to share her gardening know-how and lifestyle and entertainment tips in the new discovery+ series Martha Gets Down and Dirty.

Available to stream beginning Thursday, July 1, the eight-episode series stars the Emmy® award-winning television personality and The New York Times bestselling author as she preps her Bedford, New York, farm for warmer weather with help from her right-hand gardener Ryan McCallister. Martha also will bring her iconic decor and entertainment ideas to life alongside longtime friend and creative director Kevin Sharkey. Throughout the series, her superfans-as well as a few of her famous friends, including Kim Kardashian West, Seth Meyers, Tiffany Haddish, Al Roker, Ellen Pompeo, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nicole Richie, Paris Hilton, Brooke Shields, Alyson Hannigan and Tamron Hall-will virtually pop in to get in on the fun and receive valuable counsel for their own home and garden projects. Fans can binge the first three episodes of Martha Gets Down and Dirty on July 1, with new episodes available to stream every Thursday through August 5.

"I've lived on this farm for almost 20 years-don't let the manicured lawns and picture-perfect gardens fool you-there's always SO much to do," said Martha. "I'm going to take you behind-the-scenes as I get my hands dirty around my property, as well as help my celebrity friends and surprise some unsuspecting callers. Get ready, because we're about to get down and dirty."

During the premiere episode, Martha gathers tools from her state-of-the-art equipment shed and makes her way around her 150-acre farm to trim, prune and remove dead trees across her property. Next, she receives a video-call from aspiring gardener Kim Kardashian West and teaches her how to plant tomatoes. Throughout the season, Martha springs into planting mode with the help of her trusty seed vibrator, hosts an epic barbecue and demonstrates how to care for houseplants. She also shows fans how to unwind after a day of hard work by sharing the recipe for her classic "Martha-rita."

