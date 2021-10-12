Mark Harmon Departs NCIS After Over 18 Seasons

After Monday nights episode, Mark Harmon has ended his 18 season-run on NCIS.

Deadline reports that the episode was Harmon's final with the series after his character, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, informed his colleague that he was not planning on returning to law enforcement.

"As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show," showrunner Steve Binder said in a statement obtained by Deadline. "Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go. So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years...never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out."

NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) is more than just an action drama. With liberal doses of humor, it's a show that focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. The series airs on CBS.

Watch a clip from the episode here: