Mariah Carey Writes, Produces and Records Theme Song for New ABC Comedy MIXED-ISH

Award-winning musical legend Mariah Carey will lend her iconic voice and songwriting talents to the theme song of "mixed-ish," the newest spinoff of the "black-ish" franchise coming to ABC this fall. Entitled "In The Mix," the track is written by Carey and produced by Carey and Daniel Moore. Fans can catch the song when the series premieres TUESDAY, SEPT. 24 (9:00 - 9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

"As a fan of Kenya Barris' megahit shows, 'black-ish' and 'grown-ish,' I was inspired to connect with Kenya to find a way we could work together," said Carey. "As a biracial woman in the entertainment industry, there was no way I did not want to be a part of 'mixed-ish,' especially after seeing the pilot, which I loved. I could not be more honored and proud to be writing and performing 'In the Mix' for Kenya and the show."

ABC's "mixed-ish" will follow Rainbow Johnson as she recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the '80s and the dilemmas they face to acclimate in the suburbs while staying true to themselves. Bow's parents, Paul and Alicia, decide to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs to better provide for their family. As her parents struggle with the challenges of their new life, Bow and her siblings navigate a mainstream school in which they're perceived as neither black nor white. This family's experiences illuminate the challenges of finding one's own identity when the rest of the world can't decide where you belong.

The series stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.

Karin Gist, Peter Saji and Kenya Barris are writers and executive producers, along with Tracee Ellis Ross, Randall Winston, Artists First (Brian Dobbins), Cinema Gypsy (Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland) and Anthony Anderson. Anton Cropper directed the pilot. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.





