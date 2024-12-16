Margaret Cho Reveals New 2025 Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Margaret Cho - the five-time Grammy and Emmy nominated comedian/actress who has been touring her hilarious stand-up comedy shows in North America for over four decades has added brand new 2025 dates to her highly successful Live and LIVID! tour. Tickets are on-sale HERE.

“Live and LIVID is a show celebrating my 40 years as a stand up comedian. I will be radiating rage about homophobia, sexism, racism and the fight to stay alive in a culture that is killing us daily. You will love seeing me Live and LIVID! This is living! Come through life!” I’ve cycled through many names to get to Live and Livid. Absolutely Angry, Bitch and Bitchy, Count on this C***, but Live and LIVID seems to have a ring to it," says Cho.

A pioneer amongst women in comedy, Margaret doesn’t take anything for granted as she continues to tackle difficult subjects with sensitivity and her razor sharp insight with her takes on addiction, abuse, activism and Asianness. It's all about the politics of disgust and what is disgusting about politics.

Live & LIVID! Tour Dates

January

24 & 25 - Brea Improv - Brea, CA

February

6,7,8 - Tacoma Comedy Club - Tacoma, WA

16 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC

28 - Quezada's Comedy Club - Albuquerque, NM

March

1 - Quezada's Comedy Club - Albuquerque, NM

13 - Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT

14 - Wilbur Theatre - Boston, MA

28 - Sunset Cultural Center - Carmel By The Sea, Carmel, CA

29 - PAC San Luis Obispo - San Luis Obispo, CA

April

9 - Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK

Margaret Cho continues to be the must-see comedian-actress: she stars in Hulu's EMMY nominated rom-com movie -"Fire Island" (People’s Choice Award, GLAAD Media Award, Dorian TV & Gotham Award winner) with SNL alum Bowen Yang and with Iliza Shlesinger in Netflix's "Good on Paper." Most recently, Margaret starred in Netflix’s “OUTSTANDING: A COMEDY REVOLUTION” docu and in the Disney+ "Prom Pact" movie - watch trailer HERE .

Margaret was also part of Netflix's “Stand Out Comedy Special” and "Over The Moon" film with Ken Jeong & Sandra Oh which was nominated for an Academy Award & Golden Globe Award. And, the cherry on the cake may be her inclusion in VOGUE Magazine’s “9 best female comedians of all-time’ alongside other comedic icons Joan Rivers, Gilda Radner and Wanda Sykes.

On the horizon in 2025 - Margaret has been cast as one of the Gray Sisters alongside Sandra Bernhard & Kristen Schaal in Disney's season 2 of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" HERE and in Gregg Araki's next film, "I Want Your Sex" with Olivia Wilde & Charli XCX.

Photo Credit: Sergio Garcia

