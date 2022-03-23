Margaret Cho Joins Disney+'s Teen Rom-Com Movie PROM PACT

Today, Disney+ announced that ground-breaking comedian and Emmy nominee Margaret Cho ("Good on Paper") will join Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Milo Manheim in the Disney+ original movie "Prom Pact," a romantic comedy set during the emotion and excitement of high school Prom season from Disney Branded Television. Cho has been cast as Ms. Chen, a sarcastic counselor with a great sense of humor and quick wit who helps Mandy (Lee) with her attempts to get into Harvard.

Australian newcomer Blake Draper will also star as high school athlete Graham Lansing, while Monique Green ("Big Shot") will portray popular cheerleader LaToya. Rounding out the cast are Arica Himmel ("Mixed-ish") and Jason Sakaki ('Devil in Ohio") as Mandy's close friends Zenobia and Charles and David S. Jung ("Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.") as her dad, Tom. "Prom Pact" is currently in production in Vancouver for a spring 2023 debut on Disney+.

It's the height of prom season, and high school senior Mandy Yang and her best friend and fellow outsider Ben (Manheim) are surrounded by over-the-top '80s-themed Promposals. However, Mandy keeps her eyes focused on a different goal: her lifelong dream of attending Harvard. When she finds out that she has put on the waitlist, she is determined to do whatever she can do to get herself accepted, even if that means asking for help from THE ONE person she abhors - popular all-star jock Graham Lansing, whose father is a powerful senator and Harvard alum. Once Mandy becomes Graham's tutor, she begins to realize there's more to him than she thought and perhaps something more to life than Harvard.

Jake Kasdan ("Doogie Kamealoha, M.D."), Melvin Mar ("Doogie Kamealoha, M.D."), Julie Bowen ("Modern Family") and Rachael Field ("Modern Family") are executive producers on "Prom Pact" and Anya Adams ("Ginny & Georgia") is directing the movie, which was written by Anthony Lombardo ("American Housewife").