Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett Lead Nominations for the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS - See Full List!
The Academy of Country Music® announced today the nominations for the 55TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™, Country Music's Party of the Year®, honoring the biggest names and emerging talent in the COUNTRY MUSIC industry. Reigning ACM® Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM Award®-winner Keith Urban will host the show for the first time. The 55th ACM Awards® will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 5 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on-demand across digital platforms on the CBS All Access subscription service.
Nominees were revealed online via the ACM Awards Nominations Digital Press Conference held this morning. Urban along with ACM Award-winning artist Lauren Alaina, this year's ACM Radio Award National On-Air Personality of the Year winner Bobby Bones, Entertainment Tonight's Cassie DiLaura and Kevin Frazier, CBS This Morning's Gayle King and reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year Ashley McBryde all announced select categories via video postings to the Academy's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. It was also announced today Lauren Alaina will be participating in this year's telecast as the official Backstage Announcer for the 55th ACM Awards.
Maren Morris earned five nominations in four categories, including her fourth Female Artist of the Year nomination and first Group of the Year nomination as a member of The Highwomen. She is also nominated in the Album of the Year category twice, as both artist and producer, for GIRL. Additionally, Morris is nominated for Music Event of the Year for "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" with Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King.
Reigning Male Artist of the Year Thomas Rhett received five nominations in four categories, including his first-ever Entertainer of the Year nomination. Rhett is also nominated twice, as both artist and producer, for his album Center Point Road in the Album of the Year category. Additionally, he received his first Video of the Year nomination for "Remember You Young," and his fourth Male Artist of the Year nomination.
Producer Dann Huff received five nominations, including a nod for Album of the Year with Thomas Rhett as a producer for Center Point Road. He is also nominated for Music Event of the Year as a producer for "What Happens in a Small Town" with Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell, and Single of the Year as a producer for "What If I Never Get Over You" with Lady Antebellum. Huff also received two nominations across the Studio Recording Award categories, including Guitar Player of the Year and Producer of the Year, an award he won previously in 2006, 2009 and 2013.
Reigning Duo of the Year Dan + Shay earned four nominations, including their seventh nod for Duo of the Year. They received nominations in the Video of the Year, Music Event of the Year, and Song of the Year categories for "10,000 Hours." Shay Mooney received his first individual nomination as a songwriter in the Song of the Year category for "10,000 Hours." Additionally, Dan Smyers received two individual nominations as a songwriter in the Song of the Year category and as a producer in the Music Event of the Year category for "10,000 Hours."
First-time Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC Award nominee Justin Bieber earned four nominations for "10,000 Hours" (featuring Dan + Shay). Bieber is nominated for Music Event of the Year, Video of the Year, and twice, as both artist and songwriter, for Song of the Year.
Blake Shelton received four nominations, including Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Video of the Year for "God's Country." He is also nominated for Music Event of the Year for "Dive Bar" with Garth Brooks; Shelton previously won in this category in 2009 for "Hillbilly Bone."
Reigning Group of the Year Old Dominion earned four nominations, including their fifth nod for Group of the Year. They are also nominated for Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Video of the Year for "One Man Band." Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi each received individual nominations as songwriters in the Song of the Year category for "One Man Band."
Eric Church received three nominations, including his second nod for Entertainer of the Year. Church was also nominated as artist and songwriter in the Song of the Year category for "Some of It" - marking his eighth and ninth nominations in the category.
Reigning New Male Artist of the Year Luke Combs received three nominations including Male Artist of the Year and his first nomination for Entertainer of the Year. He also received his first nomination for Album of the Year for What You See Is What You Get.
Miranda Lambert received three nominations including Female Artist of the Year, which she has won nine times, more than any other female in the history of the ACM Awards. Lambert was also nominated for Album of the Year for Wildcard and received a nomination for Music Event of the Year for "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King.
Reigning New Female Artist of the Year Ashley McBryde received three nominations. She received two nominations in the Song of the Year category as both artist and songwriter for "Girl Goin' Nowhere," her first in the category. Also, she received her first nomination for Music Event of the Year for her contribution to Miranda Lambert's "Fooled Around and Fell in Love."
Reigning Female Artist of the Year Kacey Musgraves earned three nominations including her seventh nod for Female Artist of the Year. Additionally, she received her first Single of the Year nomination as both artist and producer for "Rainbow."
ACM Award-winning producer busbee is posthumously nominated for two awards, including his third nod for Album of the Year with Maren Morris as a producer for GIRL. Also, he is nominated for Producer of the Year, his third nomination in this category.
This year's nominations list includes 25 artists and industry creators receiving their first-ever ACM Awards nomination. The first-time nominees include Mason Allen, Ingrid Andress, Dan Atchison, Gabby Barrett, Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Jeremy Bussey, Clint Daniels, Carlo Glorioso, Riley Green, Caylee Hammack, Michael Hardy, The Highwomen, Cody Johnson, Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos, Lil Nas X, Angie Lorenz, Sophie Muller, Michael Trent Reznor, Matthew Atticus Ross, Jordan Schmidt, Tenille Townes, Morgan Wallen and YoungKio.
Additionally, women are represented in every Main Award category where they are eligible including Entertainer of the Year (Carrie Underwood) and Album of the Year (Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert).
Following is the full list of nominees for the Main Awards, Industry Awards and Studio Recording Awards categories. The Industry Awards and Studio Recording Awards will be presented to recipients at ACM Honors™, a special event held annually in August at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN.
MAIN AWARDS:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Luke Bryan
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Carrie Underwood
FEMALES ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Dierks Bentley
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady Antebellum
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- The Highwomen
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Ingrid Andress
- Gabby Barrett
- Lindsay Ell
- Caylee Hammack
- Tenille Townes
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Jordan Davis
- Russell Dickerson
- Riley Green
- Cody Johnson
- Morgan Wallen
ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company-Label(s)]
- Center Point Road - Thomas Rhett
- Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Thomas Rhett, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson
- Record Label: The Valory Music Co.
- GIRL - Maren Morris
- Producers: busbee, Greg Kurstin, Maren Morris
- Record Label: Columbia Nashville
- Heartache Medication - Jon Pardi
- Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi
- Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
- What You See Is What You Get - Luke Combs
- Producer: Scott Moffatt
- Record Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville
- Wildcard - Miranda Lambert
- Producer: Jay Joyce
- Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company-Label(s)]
- God's Country - Blake Shelton
- Producer: Scott Hendricks
- Record Label: Warner Bros. (Nashville)
- One Man Band - Old Dominion
- Producer: Shane McAnally
- Record Label: RCA Records Nashville
- Rainbow - Kacey Musgraves
- Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian
- Record Label: MCA Nashville
- Rumor - Lee Brice
- Producers: Lee Brice, Dan Frizsell, Kyle Jacobs, Jon Stone
- Record Label: Curb Records
- What If I Never Get Over You - Lady Antebellum
- Producer: Dann Huff
- Record Label: BMLG Records
SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
- 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
- Songwriters: Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Jessie Jo Dillon, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers
- Publishers: Beats and Banjos (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Shay Mooney Music (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI) / Big Ass Pile Of Dimes Music (BMI), Big Machine Music (BMI) / Buckeye 26 (ASCAP), Jreynmusic (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Bieber Time Publishing (ASCAP), Universal Music (ASCAP) / Poo B Z Inc. (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP).
- Girl Goin' Nowhere - Ashley McBryde
- God's Country - Blake Shelton
- Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt
- Publishers: Relative Music Group (BMI), Administered by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing (BMI) / WB Music Corp. / Georgia Song Vibez / We-volve Music (ASCAP) / Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. / Neon Cross Music (BMI).
- One Man Band - Old Dominion
- Songwriters: Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi
- Publishers: WB Music Corp/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing. Rezsongs/Reehits World/Smacktown Music, a division of Smack Blue, LLC/Unfair Entertainment (ASCAP) adm. by Me Gusta Music. We're Really Doin' It Publishing (ASCAP) adm by Words & Music. Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm. by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing.
- Some Of It - Eric Church
- Songwriters: Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, Bobby Pinson
- Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing/Longer and Louder Music, admin. by Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC; Mammaw's Fried Okra Music/Little Louder Songs, admin. by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music/Not A Track Guy Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights (BMI).
VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
- 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
- Director: Patrick Tracy
- Producer: Christen Pinkston
- God's Country - Blake Shelton
- Director: Sophie Muller
- Producers: Jamie Amos, Patrick Kennedy
- One Man Band - Old Dominion
- Director: Mason Allen
- Producer: Mason Allen
- Remember You Young - Thomas Rhett
- Director: TK McKamy
- Producer: Dan Atchison
- Sugar Coat - Little Big Town
- Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos
- Producers: Wes Edwards, Carlo Glorioso, Angie Lorenz
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR *(Off Camera Award)
- Ashley Gorley
- Michael Hardy
- Hillary Lindsey
- Shane McAnally
- Josh Osborne
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company-Label(s)]
- 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
- Producers: Dan Smyers
- Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
- Dive Bar - Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton
- Producers: Garth Brooks
- Record Label: Pearl Records, Inc.
- Fooled Around And Fell In Love - Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King
- Producer: Jay Joyce
- Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
- Old Town Road - Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- What Happens In A Small Town - Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell
- Producer: Dann Huff
- Record Label: The Valory Music Co.
INDUSTRY AWARDS:
CASINO OF THE YEAR - THEATER
- The Colosseum at Caesars Palace - Las Vegas, NV
- The Joint: Tulsa - Tulsa, OK
- Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort - Mt. Pleasant, MI
- The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino - Las Vegas, NV
- WinStar Global Event Center - Thackerville, OK
CASINO OF THE YEAR - ARENA
- Mark G. Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ
- MGM Grand Garden Arena - Las Vegas, NV
- Sandia Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM
- Stir Concert Cove - Council Bluffs, IA
- T Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV
FAIR/RODEO OF THE YEAR
- California Mid-State Fair - Paso Robles, CA
- Cheyenne Frontier Days - Cheyenne, WY
- Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo - Houston, TX
- Minnesota State Fair - St. Paul, MN
- San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo - San Antonio, TX
FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR
- Boots and Hearts Music Festival - Oro-Medonte, OR
- Stagecoach - Indio, CA
- Tortuga Music Festival - Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Watershed Festival - George, WA
- Windy City Smokeout - Chicago, IL
CLUB OF THE YEAR
- Billy Bob's Texas - Fort Worth, TX
- Coyote Joe's - Charlotte, NC
- Grizzly Rose - Denver, CO
- Joe's Live - Rosemont, IL
- Losers Bar & Grill - Nashville, TN
THEATER OF THE YEAR
- The Beacon Theatre - New York, NY
- The Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL
- DeJoria Center - Salt Lake City, UT
- Rialto Square Theatre - Joliet, IL
- Ruth Eckerd Hall - Clearwater, FL
OUTDOOR VENUE OF THE YEAR
- Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH
- Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA
- Innsbrook After Hours - Glen Allen, VA
- Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO
- Rose Music Center - Huber Heights, OH
- The Wharf at Orange Beach - Orange Beach, AL
ARENA OF THE YEAR
- Infinite Energy Center - Duluth, GA
- Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
- Staples Center - Los Angeles, CA
- Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI
- VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, FL
DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR
- Clay Campbell - Triangle Talent
- Gary Osier - Gary Osier Presents
- Gil Cunningham - Neste Live!
- Kell Houston - Houston Productions
- Nina Rojas - Neste Live!
- Todd Boltin - Variety Attractions
PROMOTER OF THE YEAR
- Adam Weiser - AEG Presents
- Brian O'Connell - Live Nation
- Jered Johnson - Pepper Productions
- Stacy Vee - Messina Touring Group
- Troy Vollhoffer - Premier Global Production
STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS:
BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Eli Beaird
- Mike Brignardello
- Tim Marks
- Michael Rhodes
- Jimmie Lee Sloas
DRUMMER OF THE YEAR
- Fred Eltringham
- Miles McPherson
- Greg Morrow
- Jerry Roe
- Nir Zidkyahu
GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Tom Bukovac
- Dann Huff
- Rob McNelley
- Adam Shoenfeld
- Ilya Toshinskiy
PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- David Dorn
- Tony Harrell
- Charlie Judge
- Tim Lauer
- Gordon Mote
- Mike Rojas
SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT(S) PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Stuart Duncan
- Jenee Fleenor
- Jim Hoke
- Danny Rader
- Joe Spivey
- Charlie Worsham
STEEL GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Dan Dugamore
- Paul Franklin
- Josh Grange
- Russ Pahl
- Justin Schipper
AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
- Chuck Ainlay
- Jeff Balding
- Tony Castle
- Julian King
- Steve Marcantonio
- Justin Niebank
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- busbee
- Buddy Cannon
- Dann Huff
- Michael Knox
- Joey Moi