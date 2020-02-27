Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett Lead Nominations for the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS - See Full List!

The Academy of Country Music® announced today the nominations for the 55TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™, Country Music's Party of the Year®, honoring the biggest names and emerging talent in the COUNTRY MUSIC industry. Reigning ACM® Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM Award®-winner Keith Urban will host the show for the first time. The 55th ACM Awards® will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 5 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on-demand across digital platforms on the CBS All Access subscription service.



Nominees were revealed online via the ACM Awards Nominations Digital Press Conference held this morning. Urban along with ACM Award-winning artist Lauren Alaina, this year's ACM Radio Award National On-Air Personality of the Year winner Bobby Bones, Entertainment Tonight's Cassie DiLaura and Kevin Frazier, CBS This Morning's Gayle King and reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year Ashley McBryde all announced select categories via video postings to the Academy's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. It was also announced today Lauren Alaina will be participating in this year's telecast as the official Backstage Announcer for the 55th ACM Awards.



Maren Morris earned five nominations in four categories, including her fourth Female Artist of the Year nomination and first Group of the Year nomination as a member of The Highwomen. She is also nominated in the Album of the Year category twice, as both artist and producer, for GIRL. Additionally, Morris is nominated for Music Event of the Year for "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" with Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King.



Reigning Male Artist of the Year Thomas Rhett received five nominations in four categories, including his first-ever Entertainer of the Year nomination. Rhett is also nominated twice, as both artist and producer, for his album Center Point Road in the Album of the Year category. Additionally, he received his first Video of the Year nomination for "Remember You Young," and his fourth Male Artist of the Year nomination.



Producer Dann Huff received five nominations, including a nod for Album of the Year with Thomas Rhett as a producer for Center Point Road. He is also nominated for Music Event of the Year as a producer for "What Happens in a Small Town" with Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell, and Single of the Year as a producer for "What If I Never Get Over You" with Lady Antebellum. Huff also received two nominations across the Studio Recording Award categories, including Guitar Player of the Year and Producer of the Year, an award he won previously in 2006, 2009 and 2013.



Reigning Duo of the Year Dan + Shay earned four nominations, including their seventh nod for Duo of the Year. They received nominations in the Video of the Year, Music Event of the Year, and Song of the Year categories for "10,000 Hours." Shay Mooney received his first individual nomination as a songwriter in the Song of the Year category for "10,000 Hours." Additionally, Dan Smyers received two individual nominations as a songwriter in the Song of the Year category and as a producer in the Music Event of the Year category for "10,000 Hours."



First-time Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC Award nominee Justin Bieber earned four nominations for "10,000 Hours" (featuring Dan + Shay). Bieber is nominated for Music Event of the Year, Video of the Year, and twice, as both artist and songwriter, for Song of the Year.



Blake Shelton received four nominations, including Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Video of the Year for "God's Country." He is also nominated for Music Event of the Year for "Dive Bar" with Garth Brooks; Shelton previously won in this category in 2009 for "Hillbilly Bone."



Reigning Group of the Year Old Dominion earned four nominations, including their fifth nod for Group of the Year. They are also nominated for Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Video of the Year for "One Man Band." Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi each received individual nominations as songwriters in the Song of the Year category for "One Man Band."



Eric Church received three nominations, including his second nod for Entertainer of the Year. Church was also nominated as artist and songwriter in the Song of the Year category for "Some of It" - marking his eighth and ninth nominations in the category.



Reigning New Male Artist of the Year Luke Combs received three nominations including Male Artist of the Year and his first nomination for Entertainer of the Year. He also received his first nomination for Album of the Year for What You See Is What You Get.



Miranda Lambert received three nominations including Female Artist of the Year, which she has won nine times, more than any other female in the history of the ACM Awards. Lambert was also nominated for Album of the Year for Wildcard and received a nomination for Music Event of the Year for "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King.



Reigning New Female Artist of the Year Ashley McBryde received three nominations. She received two nominations in the Song of the Year category as both artist and songwriter for "Girl Goin' Nowhere," her first in the category. Also, she received her first nomination for Music Event of the Year for her contribution to Miranda Lambert's "Fooled Around and Fell in Love."



Reigning Female Artist of the Year Kacey Musgraves earned three nominations including her seventh nod for Female Artist of the Year. Additionally, she received her first Single of the Year nomination as both artist and producer for "Rainbow."



ACM Award-winning producer busbee is posthumously nominated for two awards, including his third nod for Album of the Year with Maren Morris as a producer for GIRL. Also, he is nominated for Producer of the Year, his third nomination in this category.



This year's nominations list includes 25 artists and industry creators receiving their first-ever ACM Awards nomination. The first-time nominees include Mason Allen, Ingrid Andress, Dan Atchison, Gabby Barrett, Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Jeremy Bussey, Clint Daniels, Carlo Glorioso, Riley Green, Caylee Hammack, Michael Hardy, The Highwomen, Cody Johnson, Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos, Lil Nas X, Angie Lorenz, Sophie Muller, Michael Trent Reznor, Matthew Atticus Ross, Jordan Schmidt, Tenille Townes, Morgan Wallen and YoungKio.



Additionally, women are represented in every Main Award category where they are eligible including Entertainer of the Year (Carrie Underwood) and Album of the Year (Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert).



Following is the full list of nominees for the Main Awards, Industry Awards and Studio Recording Awards categories. The Industry Awards and Studio Recording Awards will be presented to recipients at ACM Honors™, a special event held annually in August at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN.



MAIN AWARDS:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

FEMALES ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Highwomen

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company-Label(s)]

Center Point Road - Thomas Rhett Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Thomas Rhett, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson Record Label: The Valory Music Co.

GIRL - Maren Morris Producers: busbee, Greg Kurstin, Maren Morris Record Label: Columbia Nashville

Heartache Medication - Jon Pardi Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

What You See Is What You Get - Luke Combs Producer: Scott Moffatt Record Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville

Wildcard - Miranda Lambert Producer: Jay Joyce Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville



SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company-Label(s)]

God's Country - Blake Shelton Producer: Scott Hendricks Record Label: Warner Bros. (Nashville)

One Man Band - Old Dominion Producer: Shane McAnally Record Label: RCA Records Nashville

Rainbow - Kacey Musgraves Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian Record Label: MCA Nashville

Rumor - Lee Brice Producers: Lee Brice, Dan Frizsell, Kyle Jacobs, Jon Stone Record Label: Curb Records

What If I Never Get Over You - Lady Antebellum Producer: Dann Huff Record Label: BMLG Records



SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber Songwriters: Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Jessie Jo Dillon, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers Publishers: Beats and Banjos (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Shay Mooney Music (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI) / Big Ass Pile Of Dimes Music (BMI), Big Machine Music (BMI) / Buckeye 26 (ASCAP), Jreynmusic (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Bieber Time Publishing (ASCAP), Universal Music (ASCAP) / Poo B Z Inc. (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP).

Girl Goin' Nowhere - Ashley McBryde Songwriters: Jeremy Bussey, Ashley McBryde Publishers: Songs of Song Factory (BMI) / Universal Tunes (SESAC).

God's Country - Blake Shelton Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt Publishers: Relative Music Group (BMI), Administered by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing (BMI) / WB Music Corp. / Georgia Song Vibez / We-volve Music (ASCAP) / Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. / Neon Cross Music (BMI).

One Man Band - Old Dominion Songwriters: Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi Publishers: WB Music Corp/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing. Rezsongs/Reehits World/Smacktown Music, a division of Smack Blue, LLC/Unfair Entertainment (ASCAP) adm. by Me Gusta Music. We're Really Doin' It Publishing (ASCAP) adm by Words & Music. Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm. by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing.

Some Of It - Eric Church Songwriters: Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, Bobby Pinson Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing/Longer and Louder Music, admin. by Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC; Mammaw's Fried Okra Music/Little Louder Songs, admin. by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music/Not A Track Guy Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights (BMI).



VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber Director: Patrick Tracy Producer: Christen Pinkston

God's Country - Blake Shelton Director: Sophie Muller Producers: Jamie Amos, Patrick Kennedy

One Man Band - Old Dominion Director: Mason Allen Producer: Mason Allen

Remember You Young - Thomas Rhett Director: TK McKamy Producer: Dan Atchison

Sugar Coat - Little Big Town Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos Producers: Wes Edwards, Carlo Glorioso, Angie Lorenz



SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR *(Off Camera Award)

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company-Label(s)]

10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber Producers: Dan Smyers Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

Dive Bar - Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton Producers: Garth Brooks Record Label: Pearl Records, Inc.

Fooled Around And Fell In Love - Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King Producer: Jay Joyce Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

Old Town Road - Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus Producers: Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross, YoungKio Record Label: Columbia Records

What Happens In A Small Town - Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell Producer: Dann Huff Record Label: The Valory Music Co.



INDUSTRY AWARDS:

CASINO OF THE YEAR - THEATER

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace - Las Vegas, NV

The Joint: Tulsa - Tulsa, OK

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort - Mt. Pleasant, MI

The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino - Las Vegas, NV

WinStar Global Event Center - Thackerville, OK

CASINO OF THE YEAR - ARENA

Mark G. Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ

MGM Grand Garden Arena - Las Vegas, NV

Sandia Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM

Stir Concert Cove - Council Bluffs, IA

T Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV

FAIR/RODEO OF THE YEAR

California Mid-State Fair - Paso Robles, CA

Cheyenne Frontier Days - Cheyenne, WY

Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo - Houston, TX

Minnesota State Fair - St. Paul, MN

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo - San Antonio, TX



FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR

Boots and Hearts Music Festival - Oro-Medonte, OR

Stagecoach - Indio, CA

Tortuga Music Festival - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Watershed Festival - George, WA

Windy City Smokeout - Chicago, IL

CLUB OF THE YEAR

Billy Bob's Texas - Fort Worth, TX

Coyote Joe's - Charlotte, NC

Grizzly Rose - Denver, CO

Joe's Live - Rosemont, IL

Losers Bar & Grill - Nashville, TN

THEATER OF THE YEAR

The Beacon Theatre - New York, NY

The Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL

DeJoria Center - Salt Lake City, UT

Rialto Square Theatre - Joliet, IL

Ruth Eckerd Hall - Clearwater, FL

OUTDOOR VENUE OF THE YEAR

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH

Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

Innsbrook After Hours - Glen Allen, VA

Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

Rose Music Center - Huber Heights, OH

The Wharf at Orange Beach - Orange Beach, AL

ARENA OF THE YEAR

Infinite Energy Center - Duluth, GA

Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

Staples Center - Los Angeles, CA

Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, FL

DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR

Clay Campbell - Triangle Talent

Gary Osier - Gary Osier Presents

Gil Cunningham - Neste Live!

Kell Houston - Houston Productions

Nina Rojas - Neste Live!

Todd Boltin - Variety Attractions

PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Adam Weiser - AEG Presents

Brian O'Connell - Live Nation

Jered Johnson - Pepper Productions

Stacy Vee - Messina Touring Group

Troy Vollhoffer - Premier Global Production

STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS:

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Eli Beaird

Mike Brignardello

Tim Marks

Michael Rhodes

Jimmie Lee Sloas

DRUMMER OF THE YEAR

Fred Eltringham

Miles McPherson

Greg Morrow

Jerry Roe

Nir Zidkyahu

GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tom Bukovac

Dann Huff

Rob McNelley

Adam Shoenfeld

Ilya Toshinskiy

PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

David Dorn

Tony Harrell

Charlie Judge

Tim Lauer

Gordon Mote

Mike Rojas

SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT(S) PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Stuart Duncan

Jenee Fleenor

Jim Hoke

Danny Rader

Joe Spivey

Charlie Worsham

STEEL GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dan Dugamore

Paul Franklin

Josh Grange

Russ Pahl

Justin Schipper

AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Chuck Ainlay

Jeff Balding

Tony Castle

Julian King

Steve Marcantonio

Justin Niebank

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

busbee

Buddy Cannon

Dann Huff

Michael Knox

Joey Moi





