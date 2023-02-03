Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Marcella Arguello's BITCH, GROW UP! Special to Debut on HBO Max

MARCELLA ARGUELLO: BITCH GROW UP! debuts on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10 on HBO Latino and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Feb. 03, 2023  

The new stand-up comedy special MARCELLA ARGUELLO: BITCH GROW UP! debuts on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10 on HBO Latino and will be available to stream on HBO Max. This Galentine's Day, tune in to watch Marcella Arguello, one of Los Angeles' most exciting Latinx comedians, deliver a night of unadulterated laughter.

In BITCH, GROW UP!, Arguello couples her larger-than-life stage presence with her brutally honest take on post-pandemic hook ups and why broke men are better in bed, an exploration of how "Beauty and the Beast" triggered an epiphany, and a self-reflection on her middle school D.A.R.E. essay.

Marcella Arguello makes her standalone debut with this hilariously relatable stand-up comedy special taped at the Roulette Intermedium in Brooklyn, New York.

HBO's beloved "Entre Nos" franchise has showcased dozens of incredibly talented Latino comedy performers including Gina Brillon, Chris Estrada, and Shayla Rivera. The eight standalone comedy specials are available to stream on HBO Max: "Ian Lara: Romantic Comedy" (2022), "Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life" (2022), "Frankie Quiñones: Superhomies" (2021), "Nick Guerra: Love Me at My Worst" (2020), "Shayla Rivera: It's Not Rocket Science" (2020), "Jerry Garcia: It's Not My Weekend" (2019), "Gina Brillon: Easily Offended" (2019), "Erik Rivera: Super White" (2019), and "Orlando Leyba: Adorable" (2018).

Before Mr. Tough Life, Jesus Sepulveda was previously featured in "Entre Nos: The Series" (2018) along with Ramon Rivas, Gina Brillon, and Nick Guerra. Other available episodes in this collection include "The Winners 3" (2023), "Carmen and Alfred" (2022), "The Winners 2" (2021), "What She Said" (2021), "LA Meets NY" (2020), "The Winners" (2020), "About Last Night" (2019), "Spot On" (2019), "Part 4" (2018), "Part 3" (2018), "Part 2" (2017), and "Part 1"(2017).

Watch the new trailer here:

ABOUT MARCELLA ARGUELLO

Marcella is a stand-up comedian, writer and actor whose comedy knows no bounds. She eagerly discusses any and every topic that tickles her, including dating short guys because she has no other options at 6'2'', being mistaken for a man, her Latinx identity, her take on race and gender, and WILD stories and situations she's gotten herself in and out of.

She is most proud of her monthly show, "Women Crush," which has a fresh and diverse line up, including national headliners as well as the brightest up and comers; Marcella mercilessly hosts the best curated show in all of Los Angeles. DON'T miss an opportunity to check it out.

Her debut album, "The Woke Bully," which debuted at #3 on the Billboard Comedy Charts and was named one of the "Best Comedy Albums of 2019" by NPR program "Bullseye," is a combination of Marcella's unique perspective and honesty, capturing what it's like to experience her life.

In 2022, she can be seen on Fuse TV's new show "We Need To Talk About America," where first and second generation comedians dissect American-centric viral videos. Marcella was also the host of "The Cache" on Tubi in 2021, a hilarious clip show that infuses Marcella's unique perspective on viral videos.

In 2020, Marcella guest starred in Sarah Cooper's NETFLIX SPECIAL "Everything's Fine," was seen as a panelist on David Spade's "Lights Out" on Comedy Central, and appeared on "The Funny Dance Show" on E! and had a covid compliant interview on Fuse TV's "Like, Share, Dímelo."

Her stand up can be seen on the second season of HBO's "2 Dope Queens" as well as "Night Train with Wyatt Cenac" on STARZ. Previously, she has made a guest appearance on Comedy Central's "Corporate" and on episodes of Fuse TV's "Trivial Takedown."



