MUBI Announces The U.S. Theatrical And Streaming Release Of THE BOX By Golden Lion Winner Lorenzo Vigas
Venezuela's Submission for the 2023 Academy Awards Opens Friday, November 4 at Cinema Village in New York City and on MUBI on Friday, November 11.
MUBI has announced the U.S. theatrical and streaming release of The Box (La caja), the gut-punching psychological thriller and latest feature film from acclaimed Venezuelan writer-director Lorenzo Vigas, which had its world premiere in the official competition at the Venice Film Festival and is Venezuela's official Oscar submission for Best International Feature Film.
Set in the harsh landscape of northern Mexico, The Box is Vigas' third and last installment of his fiction trilogy on the theme of the father figure after the 2004 short film Elephants Never Forget, which premiered at Cannes Critics' Week, and his 2015 debut feature From Afar, winner of the Golden Lion Award at the Venice Film Festival, marking a first for a Latin American film.
Produced by the award-winning Mexican director Michel Franco (Chronic, New Order) and a favorite at numerous film festivals, including Venice, Toronto, San Sebastian, BFI London, San Francisco, and Miami, The Box opens on Friday, November 4 at Cinema Village in New York City, and premieres on MUBI on Friday, November 11.
The Box tells the story of Hatzín (played wonderfully by the non-professional newcomer Hatzín Navarrete), a young teenager from Mexico City who travels to northern Mexico to collect the remains of his father, which have been found in a communal grave amidst huge skies and an empty landscape. On the way home, Hatzín spots a man and is instantly convinced he is his father. Adamant, he forces his way into the man's life and becomes involved in what he believes is THE FAMILY business-the exploitative recruitment of factory workers.
Hatzín soon finds himself in a high-stakes, blood-laced coming of age story. While his identity crisis is common to most adolescents, this one is told in the context of a country where so many missing persons are found in communal graves, converting it into a collective identity crisis.
Shot by acclaimed Chilean cinematographer Sergio Armstrong-who's best known for his work on Pablo Larraín films including Ema and The Club-The Box offers a slow-burn complex psychological thriller around paternity while taking a critical look at Mexico's maquiladora system.
Watch the trailer:
More Hot Stories For You
November 1, 2022
Simonetta Lein is an unbelievably talented, hardworking, and beautiful celebrity TV host, fashion influencer, and businesswoman. Simonetta Lein is living proof of the fact that you can succeed at whatever you want if you just close your eyes, make a wish, and strive for it from your heart. After moving to the United States from Italy, she started her career from scratch and garnered immense success.
Marc Acito's New Film MAD/WOMAN to Debut at QUEENS WORLD FILM FESTIVAL
October 31, 2022
Inspired by the songs of indie-rocker Storm Large, Marc Acito wrote and directed the new film MAD/WOMAN “to show how movie musicals can be made affordably.” The 15-minute film musical will have its New York premiere Wednesday, November 2 at the Queens World Film Festival
Devouring Doodles, Elated Elephants, and Pampered Pit Bulls are Up Next on WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS
October 30, 2022
WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS, hosted by Elizabeth Stanton, will present Week Three of Season Three on The CW Saturday, November 5, 2022 with two 30-minute episodes airing back to back at 9/8C.
Disney Jr.'s FIREBUDS Welcomes First Responders to a Special Halloween Screening at Walt Disney Studios
October 30, 2022
On Saturday, Oct. 29, Disney Junior held a special event in celebration of the new hit series, 'Firebuds,' which follows a group of young first responders and their talking vehicle sidekicks who embark on adventures to help their community and learn what it means to be a hero.
VIDEO: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Direct Original RENT Stars in TICK, TICK... BOOM! Movie
October 30, 2022
Lin Manuel-Miranda has released video footage of himself working a 'La Vie Boheme' gesture into the 'Sunday' choreography in the TICK, TICK... BOOM! movie with Adam Pascal, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Wilson Jermaine Heredia.