MUAHS Awards to Honor Allison Janney With Distinguished Artisan Award

Oscar-winning actress Allison Janney will be presented with the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) Distinguished Artisan Award, the union’s top honor, at the 12th Annual MUAHS Awards, presented by the L’Oréal Groupe and Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty. The MUAHS Awards, hosted by Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Known for her versatile and award-winning performances across film, television and theater, Janney has received a myriad of accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Golden Globe Award, and seven Primetime Emmy Awards, in addition to nominations for two Tony Awards. Currently, she stars in Netflix’s “The Diplomat” the Apple TV+ hit series “Palm Royale.”

The Distinguished Artisan Award is presented to an artist whose consistent collaboration with Local 706 Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists has richly enhanced and created memorable characters throughout their career. Allison Janney’s transformation into iconic characters has enthralled audiences and inspired countless artists in the industry. She joins the ranks of previous recipients of the MUAHS Distinguished Artisan Award including Annette Bening, Johnny Depp, Guillermo Del Toro, Ryan Murphy, Melissa McCarthy, Sir Patrick Stewart, Eddie Murphy and Gary Oldman.

Janney's breakthrough came with her portrayal of C. J. Cregg on the NBC political drama “The West Wing,” which earned her four Primetime Emmy Awards, four Screen Actors Guild Awards, and four nominations for the Golden Globe Award. She earned further Emmy wins for her performances on television series “Masters of Sex” and “Mom,” bringing her cumulative wins to seven. By virtue of this, she is the second most awarded thespian in the history of THE EMMY AWARDS (along with Ed Asner).

Janney has starred in various acclaimed films including “American Beauty,” “The Hours,” “Hairspray,” “Juno,” “The Help” and “Bombshell.” For her portrayal of LaVona Golden in “I, Tonya,” Janney won the Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Critics' Choice Movie Award, Golden Globe Award, Independent Spirit Award, and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Supporting Actress.

For her work on Broadway, Janney has received two Drama Desk Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, the Clarence Derwent Award, the Theatre World Award, four nominations for the Drama League Award and two nominations for the Tony Award.

As previously announced, Todd McIntosh, Emmy®-winning make-up artist, known for his work on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Memoirs of a Geisha,” and Peter Tothpal, award-winning hair stylist known for his work on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines,” will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Awards. The Vanguard Award will be bestowed upon RCMA Makeup.

In light of the recent devastating Los Angeles wildfires that have affected many Union members, Local 706 will raise funds at the 12th Annual MUAHS Awards to support the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Walsh/Di Tolla/Spivak Foundation. This foundation provides vital direct financial assistance to all IATSE Union members who been affected by natural disasters, including the Los Angeles wildfire victims. For more information about the Walsh/Di Tolla/Spivak Foundation, please visit: https://iatse.net/socal-fires/. To make a donation, please click HERE.

Winners will be announced at the Awards Gala on Saturday, February 15, 2025. Returning as producers of this year’s MUAHS Awards (#MUAHSawards) are IngleDodd Media and Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative. Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards should be directed to MUAHSAwardsSupport@IngleDodd.com. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.local706.org.

Photo credit: Robert Ascroft

