'MTV Reunions' Kicks Off With TEEN WOLF This June

MTV today announced its new digital format, "MTV Reunions," will launch with the cast and creator of the iconic series "Teen Wolf" on Friday, June 5th at 12PM ET/PT for its 9th anniversary. Hosted by MTV News' Josh Horowitz, the virtual reunion will air on the MTV Youtube channel with amplification across MTV News, MTV brand, MTV Vault and "Teen Wolf" social accounts. The special event will benefit the First Responders First charity.

The "Teen Wolf" virtual reunion marks the first to launch from the brand's new digital format, "MTV Reunions," which will reunite cast members from television's most memorable shows, all with the purpose of raising money for charitable causes.

MTV is bringing back series creator Jeff Davis and cast members Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, Ian Bohen, Charlie Carver, Max Carver, Arden Cho, Cody Christian, Shelly Henning, Dylan O'Brien, Melissa Ponzio, Tyler Posey, Holland Roden and Dylan Sprayberry for the virtual reunion. From the safety of their homes, fans will have a front-row seat to their favorite "Teen Wolf" characters as they reflect back on the series' most memorable moments and filming experiences, and share how they're coping during these uncertain times.

MTV's "Teen Wolf," which was produced by MGM Television, first premiered nine years ago on June 5th, 2011 and quickly became an overnight sensation that led to six successful seasons. The supernatural drama follows Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), a high school student who is bitten by a werewolf and must cope with its effects on him, his friends and his family.

The virtual reunion coincides with MTV's launch of #AloneTogether, a global talent and social media-driven campaign that educates young people on the importance of social distancing in order to flatten the curve of the coronavirus.

All rights were donated by MGM Television in an effort to ensure that 100% of proceeds could go to help first responders.

For TEEN WOLF reunion updates follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Join the conversation using #TeenWolfReunion.

