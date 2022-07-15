MK and BURNS Team Up For Single 'Better' Featuring Teddy Swims

K brings BURNS and Teddy Swims together in the uplifting new single "Better," out July 15th via Ultra Records.

Uniting soulful sounds with signature stabs of euphoric piano chords, MK and BURNS bring their classic melodic sensibilities to the track, amplified by a kicking bassline. Teddy Swims lends his viral vocal chops to the tune to create an energy that celebrates the house and soul roots of MK's native Detroit, with lyrics that spread a hopeful message of a brighter future ahead.

One of house music's first superstars, MK (real name Marc Kinchen) is a record producer, DJ and remixer who boasts over 600 million streams across his esteemed career. His first hits "Burning", " Always", "4You" and classic remixes such as ''Push The Feeling On' by Nightcrawlers defined the deeper shade of US House and created a sound that has continued to influence producers globally.

Coaxed back into the WORLD OF DANCE music after working behind the scenes with Quincy Jones and Will Smith, and producing for SWV and 702, he quickly resumed his prolific output of records. The power of his productions undiminished, in 2014 his rework of 'Look Right Through' by Storm Queen hit #1 in the UK singles chart.

It was swiftly followed up with 'Pieces Of Me', '17' and 'Back & Forth', singles that all went platinum. More recently he made a career-affirming appearance in the new Jaguar F-PACE advert, (also overseeing the creation of the musical component of the campaign), before dropping most recent single "Teardrops" with Majid Jordan and Paul Woolford.

BURNS has been a heavily in-demand producer and songwriter for a number of years now. His solo single "Talamanca" reached the A-List on BBC Radio 1 in 2021, was crowned "The Ibiza Anthem That Never Happened" by the station, and remains a summer anthem and a firm fixture in DJ sets in Ibiza and beyond, well into 2022.

In addition to his own works he has produced and written hits for a variety of global artists including Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Headie One, A$AP Rocky, Jaden Smith, Blackpink, PARTYNEXTDOOR and Britney Spears.

Teddy Swims has garnered a following of millions who've gravitated to him on the strength of his funk-laced originals and unexpected covers. In 2019 from his basement studio Teddy shared a video of himself singing Michael Jackson's "Rock With You" on YouTube and within a few days things went crazy. More covers followed garnering more and more fans in the process.

After signing to Warner Records in early 2020, he released his first original song-the frisky, funked-up "Picky". Then came his hits "Broke" and "Bed on Fire". In 2022 Teddy released his 2nd EP "Tough Love" including the songs "Simple Things" and "911" followed by his sold out 53 date Tough Love World Tour. His most recent single "Bad For Me" with Meghan Trainor was released last month.

With the collaborative release of "Better," MK, BURNS, and Teddy Swims are pushing the house genre forward while honoring where it came from.

Listen to the new single here: