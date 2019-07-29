MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL Comes To Digital, Blu-Ray and DVD

Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Endgame) and Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok) join forces to take on an apocalyptic alien threat in director F. Gary Gray's (The Fate of the Furious) exciting globetrotting adventure MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL, debuting on Digital August 20 and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD on September 3, from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.



Joining Hemsworth and Thompson is an all-star supporting cast that includes Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible - Fallout), Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), international dance phenoms Les Twins (Laurent Bourgeois & Larry Bourgeois) with Emma Thompson (Late Night) and Liam Neeson (Taken).



The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.



The 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Blu-ray of MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL feature exclusive deleted scenes--plus erase away those embarrassing moments with an all-new Neuralyzer infomercial and let Frank the Pug trace your out-of-this-world roots with Alien-centry.com. All formats come packed with bonus feature content, including a gag reel, several behind-the-scenes featurettes and much more!



MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL has a runtime of approximately 115 minutes and is rated PG-13 for sci-fi action, some language and suggestive material.



4K ULTRA HD COMBO PACK AND BLU-RAY EXCLUSIVE BONUS MATERIALS

Deleted Scenes

"Alien-cestry.com": Everyone has a little alien in them! Trace your roots with Alien-cestry.com!

"Neuralyzer: Like It Never Even Happened": As NOT seen on Alien TV, order now to get your very own Neuralyzer and erase life's embarrassing moments like a pro.

BLU-RAY, DVD AND DIGITAL BONUS MATERIALS

"Gag Reel": Even top MIB agents forget their lines. See their bloopers in this unforgettable gag reel.

"New Recruits, Classic Suits": Anchored by the delightful chemistry between Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth and supported by icons like Emma Thompson & Liam Neeson, the cast of MIB International is truly out of this world!

"Let's Do This! Inside the Action & Stunts": MIB International is packed with action and stunts, go behind the scenes with the team to see how they pulled it off.

"Look Right Here: Gadgets, Weapons, & Rides": From the iconic Neuralyzer to a tricked out Jag, check out the amazing arsenal of gadgets, weapons and vehicles.

"Expanding the Universe of MIB": MIB ups the ante with international locations, aliens and more as the universe expands.

"Frank & Pawny's Peanut Gallery": Everyone's favorite pug and pawn join together to watch a few key scenes and share their thoughts.

"Les Twins Leave It on the Floor": Dance sensations Les Twins show off their signature style and how they devised their alien moves.

"In Case You've Been Neuralyzed: MIB Recap": Join Frank the Pug for this rapid-fire recap of the MIB franchise.

"The MIB Meet the NBA": With talent like this, these NBA stars must be super-human.





