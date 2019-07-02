MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD Is #1 Across The Board For Second Quarter And June

Meet the Press with Chuck Todd (MTP) was the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board for the second quarter of 2019 (2Q'19), the month of June, and this past Sunday, according to Nielsen Media Research.

2Q'19

MTP won the second quarter of 2019 across the board, marking its sixth consecutive quarter at #1. MTP averaged 3.066 million total viewers: +20 percent (+504,000) more than ABC's This Week and nine percent (+261,000) more than CBS' Face the Nation. The Sunday show has beaten ABC in total viewers for 16 consecutive quarters.

The network broadcast also won in the key demo, topping both ABC and CBS by double-digits. With an average of 721,000 A25-54 viewers, MTP topped ABC by +20 percent (+118,000) and CBS by +24 percent (+142,000). This is MTP's 14th consecutive quarterly win in the key demo.

JUNE 2019

MTP was also the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board for the month of June, marking its 19th straight month at #1. 2.915 million total viewers tuned into MTP in June and the Sunday program topped both ABC and CBS by double-digits: +17 percent (+427,000) more than ABC and +10 percent (+273,000) more than CBS.

MTP continues to dominate the demo most valued by news advertisers, winning its 21st consecutive month among A24-54 viewers. 669,000 key demo viewers tuned in for the month of June, as MTP again outperformed its competition by double-digits: +16 percent (+92,000) more than ABC and +23 percent (+124,000) more than CBS. Compared to last month, MTP increased its lead over ABC by +19 percent.

SUNDAY, JUNE 30

MTP was also the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board this past Sunday, June 30, topping both ABC and CBS by double-digits in total viewers and A25-54 viewers. Sunday's broadcast featured interviews with presidential candidates Sen. Cory Booker and former Sec. Julián Castro, as well as an exclusive interview with Sen. John Barrasso.

MTP averaged 2.884 million total viewers this past Sunday: +26 percent (+601,000) more than ABC and +19 percent (+462,000) more than CBS. This marks the broadcast's 51st straight win over ABC in total viewers.

MTP also won in the key demo with 688,000 A25-54 demo viewers tuning in to the Sunday program: +32 percent (+166,000) more than ABC and +35 percent (+179,000) more than CBS.

Season-to-date, MTP is the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board, delivering its best total viewer lead over ABC in seven years and CBS in eight years.

MTP continues to dominate the influential Washington, D.C. market, outperforming its competition combined across the board and winning every Sunday with total viewers for more than four straight years (since March 22, 2015).

An additional 763,000 total viewers and 136,000 A25-54 viewers watched the Sunday program through rebroadcasts on NBC and MSNBC.

NATIONAL AVERAGES - SUNDAY, JUNE 30, 2019

Show Name Net Duration (minutes) Total Viewers A25-54 Viewers MEET THE PRESS NBC 50 2884 688 FACE THE NATION HALF-HOUR CBS 30 2422 509 FACE THE NATION HOUR CBS 60 2048 438 THIS WEEK ABC 34 2283 522 FOX NEWS SUNDAY FOX 60 1107 281





