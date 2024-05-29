MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN Season 3 to Premiere This Saturday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The new season of Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner, will premiere June 2 on Paramount+.

In season three, a series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace among all factions.

In addition to Renner, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN stars an impressive ensemble cast, including series regulars Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley and Michael Beach.

The series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, Christoph Schrewe and Keith Cox.

The first and second seasons of MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN are available to binge exclusively on Paramount+. MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN is part of Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes 1923, 1883, and LAWMEN: BASS REEVES. Additionally, the second seasons of TULSA KING and LIONESS, and the upcoming series LANDMAN are all currently in production.

