MAMAMOO: MY CON THE MOVIE Screenings Locations Announced

Tickets are on sale now for MAMAMOO: MY CON THE MOVIE.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

Join the new powerhouses of K-pop, MAMAMOO, as they present their highly anticipated film, MAMAMOO: MY CON THE MOVIE.

The group invites audiences around the globe to delight in the captivating vocals of their dynamic concert performances from Seoul and beyond and to witness their personal and heartfelt stories via rare behind-the-scenes footage and interviews.

Tickets are on sale now for MAMAMOO: MY CON THE MOVIE here.

MAMAMOO: MY CON THE MOVIE stars the group’s members Solar, Moon Byul, Whee In, and Hwa Sa, and is presented worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing and WYS En Scene.

MAMAMOO: MY CON THE MOVIE will be shown in movie theaters across 50+ countries/territories including the following local* cinemas.

MAMAMOO: MY CON THE MOVIE Screenings

AMC Bay Terrace 6 - 211-01 26TH AVE - BAYSIDE, NY
AMC Bay Plaza 13 - 2210 BARTOW AVE - BRONX, NY
AMC Clifton Commons 16 - 405 ROUTE 3 E - CLIFTON, NJ
Deer Park Stm 16 IMAX & RPX - 1050 The Arches Circle - DEER PARK, NY
AMC Jersey Gardens 20 - 651 KAPKOWSKI ROAD - ELIZABETH, NJ
Showcase College Point - 2855 Ulmer St - FLUSHING, NY
Regal Tangram 4DX - 133-36 37th Avenue - FLUSHING, NY
AMC Freehold 14 - 101 TROTTERS WAY - FREEHOLD, NJ
Kaufman Astoria Stm 14 & RPX - 35-30 38th St - LONG ISLAND CITY, NY
AMC New Brunswick 18 - 17 US HIGHWAY #1 - NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Roc Stm 18 IMAX & RPX - 33 Le Count Place - NEW ROCHELLE, NY
AMC Empire 25 - 234 W 42nd St - NEW YORK, NY
AMC 34th Street 14 - 312 WEST 34TH STREET - NEW YORK, NY
AMC Kips Bay 15 - 570 2nd Ave - NEW YORK, NY
AMC Lincoln Square 13 - 1998 BROADWAY - NEW YORK, NY
Village East Cinema - 181-189 2nd Avenue - NEW YORK, NY
E-Walk Stm 13 & RPX - 247 W. 42nd St. - NEW YORK, NY
Union Square Stm 17 - 850 Broadway - NEW YORK, NY
Essex Crossing & RPX - 115 Delancey St - NEW YORK, NY
Commerce Center Stm 18 & RPX - 2399 Route 1 South - NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ
AMC Garden State 16 - 1 GARDEN STATE PLAZA (RT 4 & 17) - PARAMUS, NJ
AMC Rockaway 16 - 363 MOUNT HOPE AVENUE - ROCKAWAY, NJ
Hadley Theatre Stm 16 - 1000 Corporate CT - SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
AMC Wayne 14 - 67 WILLOWBROOK BLVD - WAYNE, NJ
AMC Palisades 21 - 4403 PALISADES CTR. DRIVE - WEST NYACK, NY
AMC Raceway 10 - 1025 CORPORATE DRIVE - WESTBURY, NY
Showcase CDL Ridge Hill - 59 Fitzgerald Street at Ridge Hill - YONKERS, NY
 
* Visit here for the most up-to-date information about ticketing and participating theaters globally. 

About MAMAMOO

MAMAMOO (Korean: 마마무), is a four-member girl group consisting of Solar, Moon Byul, Whee In, and Hwa Sa, who are loved by the public for their outstanding singing skills and spectacular performances.

In 2014, The Group officially debuted with their song "Mr. Ambiguous" and impressed the public with their proficient stage manners and perfect vocal performances. Since then, they have released songs such as “Piano Man,” “Um Oh Ah Yeh,” “You're the Best, “Décalcomanie,” “Yes I am,” “Starry Night,” “Egotistic,” “Wind flower,” gogobebe, and HIP.

The album became a hit, and they became known as one of the best popular girl groups in Korea. Also, MAMAMOO has established itself as a “performance idol group” by selling out more than 20 concerts since their first concert in 2016. In October 2022, MAMAMOO released the 12th EP [MIC ON] and received great love for their unique concepts and intense performances with the title song “ILLELLA.”



