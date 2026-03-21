Director Koo Ja-ha Wins International Ibsen Award; First Asian and Youngest Winner

🎭 NEW! South Korea Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Korea & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Embassy of Norway announced that director Koo Ja-ha won the International Ibsen Award for 2026, making him the first Asian winner and the youngest winner in the award's history.

Koo has directed works such as Haribo Kimchi, Cuckoo, and The History of Korean Western Theatre.

"In a world where bigger and louder are often equated with best and usually lauded, Jaha presents alternative ways of seeing the world," reads the Ibsen Award's website. "He eschews the loud and the bombastic in favour of the intimate, the delicate and the small: almost akin to an elegant chamber orchestra, but often providing sharp socio-political critique and expansive reflections on identity, displacement, and the erosion of democracy."

"His theatre is shaped by translocation: the journey between Seoul and Ghent — where he now lives and works; by histories of colonialism and the unexpected personal impact of imperialism; by a searching look at possibilities and hopes," the page discussing Koo's win also reads. "His work is never about being a hostage to the past but rather a means of understanding its complexities and lasting impact in shaping the present he inhabits. He envisages possibilities that allow audiences to see beyond the trappings of their current conditions, succinctly refracted in the magical stage worlds he creates."